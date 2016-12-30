John Rivera discusses his comeback cross country season

Bradenton Christian settled for second place in both boys and girls.
Panthers head coach Scott Townsend got strong performances from guards Kevin Etienne and Dominick Otteni to beat LaSalle in the Smoothie King Classic semifinals Wednesday.
Alexis Norman finished a layup as time expired to lift the Bruins to a 51-50 win in Sarasota.
Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake offers this week's Bradenton Herald Golf Tip on chipping against the grain.
Lakewood Ranch Country Club director of instruction Jon Bullas applies tennis to golf to cure your slicing woes in this week's Bradenton Herald Golf Tip.