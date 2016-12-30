Bradenton Herald All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: JoJo Coulter

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JoJo Coulter, junior, Manatee
Position: Outside hitter
To her credit: JoJo Coulter filled in exceptionally as the Hurricanes’ top outside hitter following the graduation of older sister Haley Coulter, last year’s All-Area Player of the Year. The junior, who has committed to Marshall, led the Hurricanes with 343 kills despite Manatee missing its starting setter for nearly the entire regular season. During the Hurricanes’ run to the Class 8A semifinals, Coulter averaged 23 kills and more than 10 digs per game during regionals. The Class 8A-Region 3 title was Manatee’s third straight, meaning Coulter, who won a state title as a freshman, reached at least the state semifinals in each of her three years with the Hurricanes.
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitter: Grayson Hall, senior, Manatee
She slid into the Hurricanes’ No. 2 outside hitting role and compiled 243 kills and 107 digs.
Outside hitter: Jasmine Youngthunder, senior, Bayshore
She was one of Manatee County’s most versatile players, finishing the regular season with 171 assists, 151 kills, 110 digs, 46 aces and 39 blocks.
Outside hitter: Marline Valcin, senior, Southeast
She was the centerpiece of the Seminoles’ offense, leading the Noles with 162 kills and 46 aces.
Middle blocker: Stefani Keller, junior, Manatee
Playing out of position, she was a key component of the Hurricanes’ defense at the net.
Setter: Gabby Coulter, junior, Manatee
She missed nearly the entire regular season and the Hurricanes lost seven games. Once she returned, Manatee stormed to the Class 8A semifinals.
Defensive specialist: Grace Mumford, junior, Manatee
She broke into the starting lineup and led the Hurricanes with 256 digs.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Manatee — Kara Saylor, junior, DS
Bayshore — Audrey Strom, junior, OH/S/DS; Reesie Karkoff, senior, DS; Alexus Norman, senior, MB
Southeast — Ambriel Jones, junior, DS
Bradenton Christian — Emily Eurice, sophomore, S
Saint Stephen’s — Sophie Bilik, junior, OH/S
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments