December 30, 2016 5:07 PM

Bradenton Herald All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: JoJo Coulter

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JoJo Coulter, junior, Manatee

Position: Outside hitter

To her credit: JoJo Coulter filled in exceptionally as the Hurricanes’ top outside hitter following the graduation of older sister Haley Coulter, last year’s All-Area Player of the Year. The junior, who has committed to Marshall, led the Hurricanes with 343 kills despite Manatee missing its starting setter for nearly the entire regular season. During the Hurricanes’ run to the Class 8A semifinals, Coulter averaged 23 kills and more than 10 digs per game during regionals. The Class 8A-Region 3 title was Manatee’s third straight, meaning Coulter, who won a state title as a freshman, reached at least the state semifinals in each of her three years with the Hurricanes.

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitter: Grayson Hall, senior, Manatee

She slid into the Hurricanes’ No. 2 outside hitting role and compiled 243 kills and 107 digs.

Outside hitter: Jasmine Youngthunder, senior, Bayshore

She was one of Manatee County’s most versatile players, finishing the regular season with 171 assists, 151 kills, 110 digs, 46 aces and 39 blocks.

Outside hitter: Marline Valcin, senior, Southeast

She was the centerpiece of the Seminoles’ offense, leading the Noles with 162 kills and 46 aces.

Middle blocker: Stefani Keller, junior, Manatee

Playing out of position, she was a key component of the Hurricanes’ defense at the net.

Setter: Gabby Coulter, junior, Manatee

She missed nearly the entire regular season and the Hurricanes lost seven games. Once she returned, Manatee stormed to the Class 8A semifinals.

Defensive specialist: Grace Mumford, junior, Manatee

She broke into the starting lineup and led the Hurricanes with 256 digs.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Manatee — Kara Saylor, junior, DS

Bayshore — Audrey Strom, junior, OH/S/DS; Reesie Karkoff, senior, DS; Alexus Norman, senior, MB

Southeast — Ambriel Jones, junior, DS

Bradenton Christian — Emily Eurice, sophomore, S

Saint Stephen’s — Sophie Bilik, junior, OH/S

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

