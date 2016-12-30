Bradenton Herald All-Area Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Raquel Lespasio

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Raquel Lespasio, senior, Manatee
To her credit: Although she fell short of qualifying for the Class 4A championship, Lespasio led the way for Manatee County runners at the Class 4A-Region 2 meet. The senior finished 17th with a time of 20 minutes, 2.55 seconds, missing out on qualifying for the state meet by two places. A week earlier, Lespasio finished sixth at the Class 4A-District 8 meet with a time of 19:55.47.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Manatee — Alison Ecker, senior
Lakewood Ranch — Andrea McDonald, senior; Mason Ingallinera, freshman; Ava Klein, freshman
Saint Stephen’s — Alysia Serterides, junior
