Sports

December 30, 2016 4:57 PM

Bradenton Herald All-Area Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Raquel Lespasio

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Raquel Lespasio, senior, Manatee

To her credit: Although she fell short of qualifying for the Class 4A championship, Lespasio led the way for Manatee County runners at the Class 4A-Region 2 meet. The senior finished 17th with a time of 20 minutes, 2.55 seconds, missing out on qualifying for the state meet by two places. A week earlier, Lespasio finished sixth at the Class 4A-District 8 meet with a time of 19:55.47.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Manatee — Alison Ecker, senior

Lakewood Ranch — Andrea McDonald, senior; Mason Ingallinera, freshman; Ava Klein, freshman

Saint Stephen’s — Alysia Serterides, junior

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bradenton Herald's all-area volleyball team

View more video

Sports Videos