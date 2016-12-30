Sports

December 30, 2016 3:48 PM

Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year: T.C. Smith

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

For the first time in his high school career, T.C. Smith wasn’t a region champion. That weird feeling provided the perfect ammunition for Smith as he prepared for the Class 2A state meet. In between, he signed his national letter of intent to swim for Louisville. When he got to the 2A finals in Stuart, Smith snagged one gold medal and finished second in his other individual event. The state runner-up finish came in the 500-yard freestyle. He was beat by Miguel Cancel, who he beat in the event final the previous year. Smith’s state title was in the 200-yard freestyle, capping his resume to earn his first Bradenton Herald boys swimmer of the year honor.

Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Swimming

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

T.C. Smith, senior, Bayshore

To his credit: For the first time in his high school career, T.C. Smith wasn’t a region champion. That weird feeling provided the perfect ammunition for Smith as he prepared for the Class 2A state meet. In between, he signed his national letter of intent to swim for Louisville. When he got to the 2A finals in Stuart, Smith snagged one gold medal and finished second in his other individual event. The state runner-up finish came in the 500-yard freestyle. He was beat by Miguel Cancel, who he beat in the event final the previous year. Smith’s state title was in the 200-yard freestyle, capping his resume to earn his first Bradenton Herald boys swimmer of the year honor.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bayshore — Andrew Kalaman, sophomore

Bradenton Christian — Connor Kesten

Cardinal Mooney — Matthew Nutter, senior

Lakewood Ranch — Sebastian Aguirre, sophomore

Manatee — Jesse Martin, freshman

Out-of-Door Academy — Sarsen Whatmore, sophomore; Zach Szmania, sophomore; Martin Baffico, junior

Palmetto — Connor Valenti, senior

Saint Stephen’s — Marshall Webster, sophomore

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bradenton Christian boys basketball falls short of a repeat, but Bayshore's girls won their fourth straight Smoothie King Classic

View more video

Sports Videos