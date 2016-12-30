Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year: T.C. Smith

For the first time in his high school career, T.C. Smith wasn’t a region champion. That weird feeling provided the perfect ammunition for Smith as he prepared for the Class 2A state meet. In between, he signed his national letter of intent to swim for Louisville. When he got to the 2A finals in Stuart, Smith snagged one gold medal and finished second in his other individual event. The state runner-up finish came in the 500-yard freestyle. He was beat by Miguel Cancel, who he beat in the event final the previous year. Smith’s state title was in the 200-yard freestyle, capping his resume to earn his first Bradenton Herald boys swimmer of the year honor.
Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Swimming
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
T.C. Smith, senior, Bayshore
To his credit: For the first time in his high school career, T.C. Smith wasn’t a region champion. That weird feeling provided the perfect ammunition for Smith as he prepared for the Class 2A state meet. In between, he signed his national letter of intent to swim for Louisville. When he got to the 2A finals in Stuart, Smith snagged one gold medal and finished second in his other individual event. The state runner-up finish came in the 500-yard freestyle. He was beat by Miguel Cancel, who he beat in the event final the previous year. Smith’s state title was in the 200-yard freestyle, capping his resume to earn his first Bradenton Herald boys swimmer of the year honor.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bayshore — Andrew Kalaman, sophomore
Bradenton Christian — Connor Kesten
Cardinal Mooney — Matthew Nutter, senior
Lakewood Ranch — Sebastian Aguirre, sophomore
Manatee — Jesse Martin, freshman
Out-of-Door Academy — Sarsen Whatmore, sophomore; Zach Szmania, sophomore; Martin Baffico, junior
Palmetto — Connor Valenti, senior
Saint Stephen’s — Marshall Webster, sophomore
