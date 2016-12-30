Bradenton Herald All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year: Gabrielle Tomeo

Bradenton Herald All-Area girls golf
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Gabrielle Tomeo, junior, Manatee
To her credit: There wasn’t a Donald Ross Memorial Invitational title to defend this year for Gabrielle Tomeo because the tournament was canceled due to inclement weather. Instead, Tomeo flashed her considerable game in postseason tournaments. She was the medalist at the district tourney following a match of scorecards after firing a 74. She kept her consistent play up the next week with a 73 at regionals to return to her third straight state tournament. At the Class 3A state competition, Tomeo posted a 73-75—148 to tie for seventh place. It was the best individual performance for any Manatee County girls golfers at the state tournament level, and it capped her repeat bid for the Herald’s Golfer of the Year honor.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bayshore — Theresa Morrissey, senior
Lakewood Ranch — Maya Isom, senior; Natalie Robson, sophomore; Ashlyn Einwachter, freshman; Darby Laurvick, junior
Out-of-Door Academy — Vivian Kuang, eighth
Saint Stephen’s — Vanessa Yan, senior; Maria Huang, sophomore; Catherine Huang, eighth; Kendall Miller, sophomore
