Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year: Drew Angelo

Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Golf
BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Drew Angelo, sophomore, Lakewood Ranch
To his credit: A down year by Lakewood Ranch standards didn’t dissuade Angelo from turning in a solid performance when it mattered most. Angelo posted back-to-back 74s to tie for sixth at the Class 3A state tournament. That came on the heels of his worst rounds of the season. At the regional tournament, Angelo ballooned to an 83. His teammates picked him up, supplying enough to upset two area teams that edged the Mustangs at the district tourney one week earlier. Rather than sulk, Angelo grinded. He kept his poise while cementing his place as the Bradenton Herald’s Boys Golfer of the Year with his tie for sixth place at the state tourney. He also was an All-County Tournament team member with a 71, which tied for second place at that event.
HONORABLE MENTION
Braden River — Chandler Hammett, senior
Cardinal Mooney — Kyle Jarrett, junior; Noah Kumar, freshman; Jake Nash, freshman
Lakewood Ranch — Louis DelFabro, senior; Mike Wijas, senior; Billy Herten, senior
Out-of-Door Academy — Max Coutsolioutsos, junior; Jim Cai, freshman.
Saint Stephen’s — Alan Klenor, sophomore; Massimo Mbetse, junior; David Gao, senior; Ryan Kinkead, junior; David Hu, sophomore.
