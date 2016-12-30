Palmetto boys soccer team captures Stone tournament title

Tournament MVP Ty Dolan scored twice to lead Palmetto High School to a 5-1 victory against Orlando Bishop Moore in the final of the boys soccer Hickory Point/Mike Stone Invitational on Thursday.
Dolan finished with six goals in the tournament’s three games.
Emmanuel Martinez, Candido Calvillo and Jorge Morales also scored for Palmetto, which finished 3-0 in the event. The Tigers (14-1-0) reached the final by beating Haines City 6-4 and Orlando Olympia 3-1.
Palmetto’s victories against Bishop Moore and Olympia were the first losses suffered by both schools this season.
ODA 5, Keswick Christian 1: Filip Svoboda’s hat trick and Joshua Fernandez’ two first-half goals powered the Thunder in the Keswick Christian tournament. Svoboda earned tournament high scorer and MVP honors. Jake Flanders, PJ Fincher, Agustin Gualtieri were named to the all-tournament team.
Girls basketball
Manatee 52, St. Petersburg Northeast 24: Bri Purington led the Hurricanes with 14 points and Deanay Watson added 13 in the semifinals of the Keswick Christian tournament. Manatee advances to Friday’s final (7 p.m.) against Highland Christian, which defeated Keswick Christian, 63-20, in the other semifinal.
Manatee (9-4) opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 66-48 victory against Naples St. John Neumann. Watson scored 20 and Jada Mullinex added 11 in that victory.
Boys basketball
Highlands Christian 52, Saint Stephen’s 50: A half-court shot at the buzzer failed to fall, condemning the Falcons to the loss in the consolation bracket of the Keswick Christian tournament. Cade Westberry led the Falcons with 21 points and Demetrius Davis added 12 in the back-and-forth game.
Saint Stephen’s (3-7) looks to salvage a win in the tournament on Friday when it plays tournament host Keswick Christian at 11:30 a.m.
Lakewood Ranch 69, North Marion 47: Sam Hester and Damien Gordon led with 17 points each — and Hester had three 3s — as the Mustangs beat North Marion at the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament in Ocala on Thursday. Lakewood Ranch (10-2, 4-0) also got 11 points from Brock Sisson and 10 points from Jack Kelley, who also had six rebounds.
The Mustangs play their next game at North Port on Jan. 4.
Wrestling
Manatee completed its New Jersey trip by beating Lenape Valley, 43-33, in a dual meet on Thursday.
Taylor Patterson (106), Nate Costello (113), Marshall Craig (120), Charles Small (160), Matt McAleer (170), Brandon Dossey (182), Josh Booker (220) and Ne’Kari Cheaves (286) won their matches with all but Craig (12-0 decision) and Cheaves (3-0 decision) winning by pin.
Earlier in the week, Manatee had two weight class champions and finished fourth as a team at the annual Lenape Valley Tournament in Stanhope, N.J.
Marshall Craig won the 120-pound weight class with a pin at 5 minutes, 58 seconds in the final. Charles Small won the 160 title with a pin at 2:53 in the final. Josh Booker lost the 220 final by pin in 4:44.
Voorhees won the team title with 143 points. Lenape Valley (138.5), Montville (124), Manatee (121) and Toms River South (88) completed the top five.
