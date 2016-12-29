Sports

December 29, 2016 10:12 PM

Lane, Allen lead Longwood to 79-77 win over Campbell

The Associated Press
FARMVILLE, Va.

Khris Lane scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting and Darrion Allen tipped in his own miss with six seconds left to give Longwood a 79-77 win over Campbell in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Allen finished with 19 points, Isaiah Walton scored 16 with a career-best seven assists and JaShaun Smith added 11 points.

Lane scored eight points during a 12-0 run that gave Longwood (4-8) a 67-58 lead with 5:58 left. Chris Clemons answered with seven points during a 14-3 spurt that gave Campbell a two-point lead with 2:14 to go. Smith and Clemons traded layups before Allen made two free throws to make it 74-all with 1:13 remaining. Clemons hit 1 of 2 foul shots and then Walton hit a 3 to give the Lancers a 77-75 lead with 44 seconds left. Clemons tied it with a jumper before Allen's tip-in.

Clemons led Campbell (7-6) with 24 points.

The game featured 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bradenton Christian basketball is growing up before coach's eyes

View more video

Sports Videos