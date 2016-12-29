Miller, Broncos hope this isn't end of Ware's career

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart? Pause

2:02 Manatee County residents fear heavy manufacturing will change lifestyle

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

0:55 Woman saves neighbor's 80-pound mastiff in Christmas day fire

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county