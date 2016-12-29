Golf Tips: Chipping against the grain

Florida golf comes with one caveat around the greens: Bermuda grass. More than just a lie, golfers need to know if they’re chipping with or against the grain. It’s the latter that presents a difficult shot to master, but don’t fret. Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake gives you the proper setup to hit consistent chips against the grain in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video.
“It’s hard, especially the more severe the grain is,” Lake said. “The harder it is, it’s going to grab the leading edge of your club. It’s going to pull it under the grass and not over the grass. So by making sure you approach the ball properly, you avoid the grain and catch the ball first.”
