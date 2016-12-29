Hester reaches milestone in loss

Sam Hester became the first player in Lakewood Ranch High School program history to reach 1,000 career points, but the milestone couldn’t prevent the Mustangs from losing 84-74 to Georgetown (Md.) Prep on the second day of the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament at at Ocala Vanguard on Wednesday.
Damien Gordon led the Mustangs with 21, Jack Kelley finished with 17 and Devin Twenty added 12.
Hester, who finished with eight points, reached the milestone early in the first quarter. He entered the game with 999 career points.
Georgetown led by 14 at the half. Lakewood Ranch (9-2) drew within three points midway through the third quarter before Georgetown (7-2) rebuilt it’s advantage.
Lakewood Ranch wraps up its tournament with a game against North Marion at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Boys Soccer
ODA 3, Seffner Christian 3: PJ Fincher converted the winning penalty kick in the eighth-round of the sudden-death penalty-kick shootout to lift Out-of-Door Academy to a victory at Keswick Christian. ODA couldn’t celebrate until Jake Flanders stopped the ensuing penalty kick, giving ODA a 5-4 shootout edge.
Filip Svoboda scored twice and Agustin Gualtieri scored once in regulation for ODA
