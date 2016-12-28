Sports

December 28, 2016 9:42 PM

Lynn has 26, Coleman 20 as NJIT holds off Stony Brook 64-61

The Associated Press
STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Damon Lynn scored 26 points and Tim Coleman had 20 and NJIT held off Stony Brook 64-61 on Wednesday night.

The Highlanders (7-8) led 38-34 at the half and the game was tight throughout, decided when Lucas Woodhouse's 3-pointer bounced off the back iron as time expired.

Woodhouse made two free throws with 30 seconds left and a jumper nine seconds later after a turnover to make it 62-59. Lynn Made two free throws at 14 seconds and the Seawolves answered with a Junior Saintel layup at six seconds. Lynn, who was 10 of 13 from the line, missed a pair with three seconds left.

Woodhouse had 19 points for Stony Brook (4-8), which was just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 42 percent.

This was the first win for NJIT in six games with the Seawolves and came exactly a year after a 22-point loss when Stony Brook shot 58 percent.

Abdul Lewis had 10 points and 11 rebounds for NJIT.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

View more video

Sports Videos