Women's Top 25 Capsules

Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help No. 14 Ohio State beat Minnesota 87-62 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Mitchell had four 3s in the first quarter, when the Buckeyes (11-4) opened a 29-18 lead, to become the fifth player in conference history with 300 3-pointers. The junior has 303.
Mitchell also had six assists, and Linnae Harper added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kenisha Bell had 14 points for the Gophers (9-5).
NO. 13 STANFORD 102, YALE 44
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Karlie Samuelson made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Erica McCall had 19 points and six rebounds, and Stanford routed Yale.
Stanford (10-2) held Yale (8-4) to six points in the first quarter and scored 100-plus for the first time since March 11, 2011. Megan Gorman had 21 points for Yale.
Comments