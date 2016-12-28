Tampa Bay running back Martin suspended, to enter drug treatment facility

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances and said Wednesday he’s entering a treatment facility rather than appeal the ban.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the league’s second-leading rusher in 2015 will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Carolina.
He also sat out last week’s 31-24 loss at New Orleans after being declared inactive against the Saints.
The announcement came after Martin, who was a healthy scratch in Sunday's playoff killing loss to New Orleans, was not at the Bucs' practice on Wednesday afternoon.
Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter sidestepped questions about Martin during his post-practice meeting with the media.
A short time later, Martin released the following statement:
"I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy. My initial instinct was to appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates. However, after numerous discussions with people close to me, including coach Koetter, I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need.
"On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back. Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life. My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help.
"I sincerely apologize to the Glazier family, General Manager Jason Licht and the entire Tampa Bay organization, my teammates and our tremendous fans. this was not the season I envisioned and I have let everyone down, including myself. However, adversity yields opportunity and I ask for your support in my battle to overcome these personal issues.
The Bucs also released a statement, from Licht:
"Doug has been a valued member of our organization for the past five seasons and we respect and support his decision to seek help. Right now, he is working through issues that are much larger than the game of football. Our primary concern is that he takes this time to focus on getting the help that he needs in order to move forward with his personal and professional life."
Martin rushed for 1,402 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. He signed a five-year, $37.75 million contract in the offseason.
