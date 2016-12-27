Lakewood Ranch boys hoops team suffers first loss of season

Sam Hester had 17 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, but the Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team could not hold on to the lead down the stretch in a 66-61 loss to Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) on Tuesday in Ocala.
Devon Twenty added 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Mustangs, who dropped to 9-1 this season. The Lions improved to 8-3.
The game was part of the Kingdom of the Sun tournament at Vanguard High School, where Lakewood Ranch will face Georgetown (Md.) Prep at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Lehigh Acres East Lee 82, Manatee 58: The Hurricanes (8-5) had four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough against East Lee (13-3) on Tuesday at the Southwest Florida Santa Slam IV in Cape Coral.
Shane Hooks and Alex Rodriguez each had 11 points for Manatee, which defeated Cape Coral Island Coast 68-56 earlier Tuesday. Chase Main and Malcolm Clermont both scored 10 points for Manatee. The Hurricanes will compete in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Oasis High School.
Girls basketball
Southeast 51, Osceola 19: The Seminoles cruised to victory on the first day of the Willie Clemons Classic at Southeast High.
