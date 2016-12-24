Sports

December 24, 2016 11:04 PM

Weekly sports schedule for high schools with Manatee County ties

Monday, Dec. 26

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Smoothie King Classic

at Bradenton Christian School

Braden River vs. Cape Coral, 11 a.m.

Gallatin County (Warsaw, Ky.) vs. Sarasota, 2 p.m.

Bayshore vs. Miami LaSalle, 5 p.m.

Bradenton Christian vs. Southeast, 8 p.m.

Southwest Florida Santa Slam IV

At Oasis High School and Oasis Middle School, Cape Coral

Manatee vs. Cape Coral Island Coast, 10 a.m. (at Oasis High School)

Lehigh Acres East Lee County vs. Palm Harbor University, 10 a.m. (at Oasis Middle School)

Cape Coral Oasis vs. Imagine School of North Port, 11:30 a.m. (at Oasis High School)

Sunland Baptist Academy (Freeport, Bahamas) vs. Ave Maria Donahue Academy, 11:30 a.m. (at Oasis Middle School)

TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. (at Oasis High School)

TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. (at Oasis Middle School)

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (at Oasis High School)

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (at Oasis High School)

Kingdom of the Sun

At Vanguard High School, Ocala

Citra North Marion vs. Madison Memorial (Madison, Wis.), 10 a.m.

Lakeland vs. Forsyth Country Day (Lewisville, N.C.), 11:30 a.m.

Melbourne Florida Prep vs. Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.), 1:30 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach vs. LaSalle (Cincinnati), 3 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch vs. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.), 4:30 p.m.

Clearwater Calvary Christian vs. Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.), 6:30 p.m.

Ocala Vanguard vs. Gainesville P.K. Yonge, 8 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy vs. Frederick Douglass Academy (Bronx, N.Y.), 9:30 p.m.

Keswick Suncoast Classic

At Keswick Christian School, St. Petersburg

Jacksonville Creekside vs. Saint Stephen’s, 2:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Canterbury vs. Pompano Beach Highlands Christian, 4 p.m.

Hackettstown (Hackettstown, N.J.) vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m.

St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins vs. St. Petersburg Keswick Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Smoothie King Classic

At Bradenton Christian School

Lake Placid vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 9:30 a.m.

Sebring vs. Bayshore, 12:30 p.m.

Englewood Lemon Bay vs. Braden River, 3:30 p.m.

Bradenton Christian vs. Cardinal Mooney, 6:30 p.m.

Willie Clemons Girls Holiday Basketball Classic

At Southeast High School

North Port vs. Lakeland McKeel Academy, 1 p.m.

Palmetto vs. Fort Myers Cypress Lake, 2:30 p.m.

Lakeland Lake Gibson vs. Miramar, 4 p.m.

Southeast vs. Seminole Osceola, 5:30 p.m.

Keswick Suncoast Classic

At Keswick Christian School in St. Petersburg

Naples Neumann vs. Manatee, 11:30 a.m.

Sarasota Christian vs. St. Petersburg Northeast, 1 p.m.

Pompano Beach Highlands Christian vs. Naples First Baptist Academy, 5:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins vs. St. Petersburg Keswick Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Mike Stone Invitational

At Hickory Point Soccer Complex, Tavares

Orlando Dr. Phillips vs. The Villages, 10 a.m.

Orlando Olympia vs. Leesburg, 10 a.m.

Palmetto vs. Haines City, noon

Orlando Maynard Evans vs. Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose), noon

Fort Lauderdale vs Port Orange Spruce Creek, 2 p.m.

Tallahassee Lincoln vs. Orlando Bishop Moore, 2 p.m.

Apopka Wekiva vs. Key West, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Stanton vs. Kissimmee Osceola, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Manatee at Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament (Stanhope, N.J.), 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Bradenton Christian vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Out-of-Door Academy vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Saint Stephen’s vs. Creekside at Keswick Suncoast Classic, 1 p.m.

Manatee vs. TBD at Santa Slam IV (Oasis HS, Cape Coral)

Southeast vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Girls basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Palmetto vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD

Manatee vs. TBD at Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament, TBD

Southeast vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD

Boys soccer

Palmetto at Hickory Point Invitational, TBD

Wrestling

Manatee at Lenape Valley, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Bradenton Christian vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Out-of-Door Academy vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Saint Stephen’s vs. TBD at Keswick Suncoast Classic, TBA

Southeast vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Girls basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA

Palmetto vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD

Manatee vs. TBD at Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament, TBD

Southeast vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD

Boys soccer

Palmetto at Hickory Point Invitational, TBD

Wrestling

Manatee at Lenape Valley (Stanhope, N.J.), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Boys basketball

Saint Stephen’s vs. TBD at Keswick Suncoast Classic, TBA

Manatee vs. TBD at Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 31

No events scheduled

Sunday, Jan. 1

No events scheduled

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

View more video

Sports Videos