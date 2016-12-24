Weekly sports schedule for high schools with Manatee County ties

Monday, Dec. 26
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Smoothie King Classic
at Bradenton Christian School
Braden River vs. Cape Coral, 11 a.m.
Gallatin County (Warsaw, Ky.) vs. Sarasota, 2 p.m.
Bayshore vs. Miami LaSalle, 5 p.m.
Bradenton Christian vs. Southeast, 8 p.m.
Southwest Florida Santa Slam IV
At Oasis High School and Oasis Middle School, Cape Coral
Manatee vs. Cape Coral Island Coast, 10 a.m. (at Oasis High School)
Lehigh Acres East Lee County vs. Palm Harbor University, 10 a.m. (at Oasis Middle School)
Cape Coral Oasis vs. Imagine School of North Port, 11:30 a.m. (at Oasis High School)
Sunland Baptist Academy (Freeport, Bahamas) vs. Ave Maria Donahue Academy, 11:30 a.m. (at Oasis Middle School)
TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. (at Oasis High School)
TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. (at Oasis Middle School)
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (at Oasis High School)
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (at Oasis High School)
Kingdom of the Sun
At Vanguard High School, Ocala
Citra North Marion vs. Madison Memorial (Madison, Wis.), 10 a.m.
Lakeland vs. Forsyth Country Day (Lewisville, N.C.), 11:30 a.m.
Melbourne Florida Prep vs. Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.), 1:30 p.m.
Royal Palm Beach vs. LaSalle (Cincinnati), 3 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch vs. Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.), 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Calvary Christian vs. Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.), 6:30 p.m.
Ocala Vanguard vs. Gainesville P.K. Yonge, 8 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy vs. Frederick Douglass Academy (Bronx, N.Y.), 9:30 p.m.
Keswick Suncoast Classic
At Keswick Christian School, St. Petersburg
Jacksonville Creekside vs. Saint Stephen’s, 2:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg Canterbury vs. Pompano Beach Highlands Christian, 4 p.m.
Hackettstown (Hackettstown, N.J.) vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins vs. St. Petersburg Keswick Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Smoothie King Classic
At Bradenton Christian School
Lake Placid vs. St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 9:30 a.m.
Sebring vs. Bayshore, 12:30 p.m.
Englewood Lemon Bay vs. Braden River, 3:30 p.m.
Bradenton Christian vs. Cardinal Mooney, 6:30 p.m.
Willie Clemons Girls Holiday Basketball Classic
At Southeast High School
North Port vs. Lakeland McKeel Academy, 1 p.m.
Palmetto vs. Fort Myers Cypress Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Lakeland Lake Gibson vs. Miramar, 4 p.m.
Southeast vs. Seminole Osceola, 5:30 p.m.
Keswick Suncoast Classic
At Keswick Christian School in St. Petersburg
Naples Neumann vs. Manatee, 11:30 a.m.
Sarasota Christian vs. St. Petersburg Northeast, 1 p.m.
Pompano Beach Highlands Christian vs. Naples First Baptist Academy, 5:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins vs. St. Petersburg Keswick Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Mike Stone Invitational
At Hickory Point Soccer Complex, Tavares
Orlando Dr. Phillips vs. The Villages, 10 a.m.
Orlando Olympia vs. Leesburg, 10 a.m.
Palmetto vs. Haines City, noon
Orlando Maynard Evans vs. Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose), noon
Fort Lauderdale vs Port Orange Spruce Creek, 2 p.m.
Tallahassee Lincoln vs. Orlando Bishop Moore, 2 p.m.
Apopka Wekiva vs. Key West, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville Stanton vs. Kissimmee Osceola, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Manatee at Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament (Stanhope, N.J.), 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Bradenton Christian vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Out-of-Door Academy vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Saint Stephen’s vs. Creekside at Keswick Suncoast Classic, 1 p.m.
Manatee vs. TBD at Santa Slam IV (Oasis HS, Cape Coral)
Southeast vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Girls basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Palmetto vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD
Manatee vs. TBD at Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament, TBD
Southeast vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD
Boys soccer
Palmetto at Hickory Point Invitational, TBD
Wrestling
Manatee at Lenape Valley, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Bradenton Christian vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Out-of-Door Academy vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Saint Stephen’s vs. TBD at Keswick Suncoast Classic, TBA
Southeast vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Girls basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Smoothie King Classic (Bradenton Christian), TBA
Palmetto vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD
Manatee vs. TBD at Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament, TBD
Southeast vs. TBD at Willie Clemons Classic (Southeast HS), TBD
Boys soccer
Palmetto at Hickory Point Invitational, TBD
Wrestling
Manatee at Lenape Valley (Stanhope, N.J.), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Boys basketball
Saint Stephen’s vs. TBD at Keswick Suncoast Classic, TBA
Manatee vs. TBD at Keswick Christian Holiday Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 31
No events scheduled
Sunday, Jan. 1
No events scheduled
