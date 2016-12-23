Kelley paces Ranch boys in romp

Jack Kelley produced a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Lakewood Ranch High School to a 72-39 victory against Southeast in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Thursday.
Damien Gordon contributed 13 points, five assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Mustangs (9-0), who had four players in double figures. Devin Twenty (11) and Sam Hester (10) were the others.
Lakewood Ranch returns to action on Tuesday in the opening round of the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament in Ocala. The Mustangs face Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) at 4:30 p.m.
Cedric Brooks Jr. led Southeast with 15 points.
