This easy tip will correct your slice

The slice is a common shot for most golfers. Fixing that shot pattern can be a daunting task, but Lakewood Ranch Country Club director of instruction Jon Bullas has the solution.
Bullas applies two tennis concepts to illustrate the slice and how to change your swing to hit more power draws in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video.
“I had a background as a kid playing tennis and golf,” Bullas said. “So I learned at a very young age how to create spins on a ball. ... It’s a much weaker shot to come from high to low, whether it’s tennis or golf, and the racquet or the clubface is always going to be pointing more to the right. Whereas if you look at my tennis idol was Stefan Edberg and used to watch him whip the forehands, come right over the top of the ball but it would come from low to high. ... It just demonstrating what causes spins on a golf ball relative to a flat surface. ... Obviously, we see more slice with a driver more than any other club. ... If you’ve got a slice, I would spend a lot of time on the driver and learn to create the other shot that starts to the right, if you’re a right-handed player, and draws or hooks to the left. You have to do the polar opposite to what you are doing.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
