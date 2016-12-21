Palmetto earns nondistrict shutout against Southeast in boys soccer

Two goals in as many minutes in the second half turned a nail-biter into a romp for the Palmetto High School boys soccer team on Wednesday against Southeast as it earned its third shutout of the season.
Candido Caldillo started the scoring in the 4-0 victory for Palmetto with a breakway goal off a through ball by Marcelo Gallardo in the sixth minute and the Tigers (10-1) took a 1-0 lead into the break.
Frank Arroyo and Ty Dolan scored in the 59th and 60th minutes to give the Tigers a cushion. Fred Manriquez completed the scoring in the 79th minute off a crossing pass from Emmanuel Martinez.
Palmetto returns to action Jan. 6 for a road showdown with Lakewood Ranch.
girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 4, Braden River 0: Gi Krstec produced two goals and two assists to lead the Mustangs (11-2-1) in the nondistrict game.
Alexandra Boudreau and Hajar Benjoud completed the scoring. Benjoud contributed three assists.
Kerestyn Kesgiropoulos and Holly Spillman split time in goal for the shutout, the team’s eighth this season.
The Mustangs return to action at Venice on Jan. 6.
Manatee 3, Palmetto 0: Olivia Glavan, Brooke Capparelli and McKenna Stickler scored second-half goals to lead host Manatee. Allyssa Roufied finished with one assist.
Emma Moneuse recorded her fifth shutout of the season as Manatee improved to 8-2-2 with the nondistrict game. Manatee returns to action Jan. 12 at Venice.
