Southeast High alumnus Jacob Sannon set for Potato Bowl game with Idaho

0:52 Sarasota police attempt to identify drive-by shooting suspects Pause

0:47 Gator Lounge gives 67 bikes to familes for Christmas

1:37 Salvation Army saves Christmas for 3,000 local kids.

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:32 Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks

1:01 Sen. Bill Galvano reflects on Manatee County Legislative Delegation meeting

2:03 Law enforcement officials announce results of long-term heroin trafficking investigation in Manatee

1:23 The Hendersons keep Christmas tradition in the family