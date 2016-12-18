Portland upsets Oregon State 53-45

Jazz Johnson had 15 points while Alec Wintering added 14 and the Portland Pilots handed Oregon State its fifth-straight loss with a 53-45 victory on Sunday in the Dam City Classic at the Moda Center.
The Pilots (7-3) have won four of their last five games under new head coach Terry Porter, the former Trail Blazers' great whose jersey hangs from the rafters at the former Rose Garden Arena.
The victory snapped a four-game Oregon State winning streak in the series.
The Beavers (3-9) were led by JaQuori McLaughlin with 23 points, but they were ultimately hurt by a long drought without a field goal in the second half after a 22-all tie at the break.
Portland led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but McLaughlin's layup and a free throw closed the gap to 48-41 with 2:05 left.
