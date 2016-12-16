Late run lifts Braden River past Venice in boys basketball district battle

Curtis Cobb converted a layup and Braden River High School hit most of its free throws down the stretch to hold off host Venice, 50-46, in boys basketball on Friday.
The Pirates (7-1, 3-1 Class 7A, District 11) led 18-9 after one quarter but trailed by one at the half in a game of early runs. Braden River trailed by one, 44-43, with approximately 3 minutes to play.
Jacob Garrett led the Pirates with 15 points while Dioni Cason and Cobb finished with 12. Ryan Duncan contributed nine points and a team-high 15 rebounds.
Braden River returns to action at home against Bayshore on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Bradenton Christian 87, Gulf Coast HEAT 33: Dayton Modderman produced 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead six Panthers into double figures in scoring in the rout. Joining Modderman was Nick Swaagman (14), AJ Schewe (12), Colton Topp (11), Dominick Otteni (11) and Dylan Controne 10. Otteni added five assists, five steals.
Bradenton Christian (5-1, 4-1 Class 2A, District 9), which led 32-6 after one quarter, faces First Baptist on Saturday at 4:15 as part of the Cougar Classic at Cardinal Mooney.
Lakewood Ranch 78, Sarasota 55: Devin Twenty led four Mustangs (8-0, 4-0 Class 7A, District 11) in double figures with 24 points to fuel the romp in Sarasota. Damien Gordon (16), Brock Sisson (12) and Sam Hester (11) joined Twenty in double figures. Emmanuel Lambright led Sarasota with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Lakewood Ranch next plays on Thursday at home against Southeast at 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto 57, Manatee 56: Jason Spicer Jr. scored 11 points as host Palmetto escaped in the nondistrict game. Alex Petival scored a game-high 14 points to lead Manatee, which also received 11 from Shane Hooks and 10 from Cody Wingate. Manatee next plays Tuesday at home against Sarasota Christian.
Saint Stephen’s 52, North Port Imagine 34: Cade Westberry had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Falcons (3-5). Demetrius Davis added nine for Saint Stephen’s, which will face Jacksonville Creekside on Dec. 28 in the Keswick Suncoast Classic in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg Gibbs 85, Bayshore 79: Dhysen Walls scored 23 points and Chris Harris and Jaylen Pauley contributed 16 points each for the Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Class 5A, District 11), which led by six midway through the fourth quarter. Vernard Brown II added 14.
Bayshore plays at Braden River on Monday.
Girls basketball
Southeast 44, Dunedin 31: A’moni Waiters posted the double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Southeast in Dunedin. Destiny Walker contributed 11 points and Jakaylah Horton added 11 rebounds for the Seminoles (9-4, 5-1 Class 5A, District 11), who play Monday at home Booker at 7:30 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s 45, North Port Imagine 36: LeNae Jones (18 points), Jamie Springstead (12) and Sarah Stevens (10) led Saint Stephen’s (4-5, 3-1 Class 3A, District 8) past the Imagine School of North Port. The Falcons built a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and held on. Saint Stephen’s next plays Jan. 6 at Imagine at 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Saint Stephen’s 8, North Port Imagine 0: Katie Pierce had two goals and two assists for the visiting Falcons (8-3) in their final game before the holiday break. Six others scored for Saint Stephen’s: Baylee Barker, Janie Chatham, Ally Kukanza, Kelsey Leskinen, Serena Parent and Siddie Pennewill. Leskinen also had two assists, while Kukanza, Parent and Kendall Miller each had one. Goalie Emma Craig had two saves.
Boca Ciega 5, Southeast 1: Nicole Villanueva-Lopez scored in the first half for Southeast in the loss. Sara Harrison had 14 saves in goal for the Seminoles (4-9, 2-6 Class 3A, District 10), who play at Manatee on Monday at 7 p.m.
Venice 5, Cardinal Mooney 2: Shelby Morrow and Lexi Melone scored for Cardinal Mooney (6-7) in the home loss. The Cougars return to action at Lemon Bay on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Saint Stephen’s 3, Lake Highland Christian 2: Nico Colacci scored in the final minute of regulation to lift the host Falcons (10-2-1) in a nondistrict game. Colacci scored twice and senior captain Alex Virgilio completed the scoring for Saint Stephen’s, which trailed 1-0 at halftime and watched Lake Highland Christian tie the game with approximately five minutes left.
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Universal Academy 1: The Thunder won at home in their finale for the month of December.
Lakewood Ranch 7, Mariner 1: Wilmer Yanez and Sam Stapleton-Jones scored two goals each to lead the Mustangs (11-0-1) in the nondistrict game.
Ricky Yanez, Connor Bezet and Anthony Hroncich completed the scoring. Josh Lavieri made six saves for Lakewood Ranch, which next plays Jan. 6 at home against Palmetto.
Venice 2, Cardinal Mooney 2: Nick Melone and Alex Turner scored as the hosts salvaged a tie against Venice to remain unbeaten.
John Gokey scored both of Venice’s goals.
Matt Doyle recorded eight saves for Cardinal Mooney (7-0-2) in the nondistrict game. The Cougars play host to Bishop Kenny on Monday at 7 p.m.
Comments