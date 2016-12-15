Palmetto boys soccer blanks Riverview

Danny Sanchez logged his first clean sheet of the year in goal — and Palmetto’s second — to help the Tigers beat Riverview, 3-0, in boys soccer on Thursday in Sarasota.
Sanchez was aided by a rotation of defenders, including Billy Pineda, Javi Tovar, Mateus Urbanski, Marcelo Gallardo, Johan Gonzalez and Marcos Ortiz to shut out the Rams. The Tigers (9-1) return to Palmetto on Tuesday to host Southeast.
Braden River 3, North Port 1: Michael Villarante and Oswaldo Herrera each scored and assisted once to help the Pirates hold off the Bobcats at home. Braden River (4-5-1, 2-4-1 Class 4A-District 11) returns to the field Tuesday against Manatee in Bradenton.
Girls soccer
Palmetto 8, Sarasota Booker 0: The Tigers won their first game of the year, shutting out Booker in Palmetto behind four goals by Alexandra Mercer. The Tigers (1-8-1) will be back on the field in Palmetto on Monday against rival Lakewood Ranch.
Southeast 2, Sarasota Military Academy 1: Midfielders Ambriel Jones and Tammy Tapia both scored to lift the Seminoles past Sarasota Military in Sarasota. Goalkeeper Sara Harrison also stopped nine shots while allowing only one past to help the Noles (4-8) win their second straight game. Southeast returns to Class 3A-District 10 play at home Friday against Gulfport Boca Ciega.
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Sarasota 0: Seven players scored for Out-of-Door to blow out the Sailors in Sarasota. Goalkeeper Chloe Springer logged her fifth consecutive shutout for the Thunder (11-0), which has yet to allow more than a single goal in any game this year. ODA is now off until Jan. 4, when Out-of-Door returns to Sarasota for a game against Sarasota Military Academy.
Girls basketball
Palmetto 50, Manatee 40: Tina Stephens poured in 15 points to help the Tigers (6-4, 4-2 Class 8A-District 11) snap a two-game losing streak and beat the Hurricanes in Bradenton. Deanay Watson and Bri Purington led the Canes (7-4, 2-4) with 12 points apiece. Palmetto will be back in action Dec. 27 for the Southeast Holiday Classic against Fort Myers Cypress Lake.
Lakewood Ranch 74, Venice 10: Senior Aleah Robinson paced the Mustangs with 25 points in a blowout win against the Indians at home. Lakewood Ranch (14-1, 5-0 Class 8A-District 11) flustered the Indians with pressure, as sophomore Kaitlin Bell paired nine steals with 14 points.
Sarasota 63, Braden River 28: The Pirates dropped their second straight game with a blowout loss to the Sailors in Sarasota. Braden River (2-8, 1-4 Class 8A-District 11) returns to the court Monday against Bradenton Christian.
Wrestling
Kissimmee Osceola 47, Manatee 24: The Hurricanes won five matches in a dual meet with rival Osceola in Lakeland. Daniel Cunningham won for the Hurricanes at 152 pounds, Charles Small won at 160, Brandon Dossey won at 195, Joshua Booker won at 220 and Nekari Cheaves won in the heavyweight division in a meet held on the campus of Southeastern University. The Canes are off until after Christmas.
