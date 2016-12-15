How to hit a hybrid chip shot for grainy lies in this week’s Golf Tip

Chipping against the grain in Florida, especially when it’s a low-lying wet area, can cause lots of pain for golfers. Picking the right club is just as important as the shot you select.
Lakewood Ranch Country Club’s director of instruction, Jon Bullas, shows you how to increase your odds of a good shot with the little-used hybrid chip shot in this week’s Golf Tip video.
“I think a lot of people will choose a club, because it’s certain things they’ve seen on television or it’s a tip they’ve been given, but you’ve really got to read the lie of the shot and really look at the scenario of what you’ve got,” Bullas said. “When you’re down in these swales where the drainage runs (and) the soil’s wet, it normally not the nicest grass on the golf course. You want to use a shot that you can have the highest percentage opportunity to get the ball onto the green. If you take a sharp-edged wedge there, you’re going to stick it into the ground and duff it.”
For the complete tip, watch the video on Bradenton.com
