Manatee County golfers set for Dixie Amateur

Saint Stephen’s golfer Ryan Kinkead is slated to compete in one of the biggest amateur golf events of the year. The Lakewood Ranch resident is in the men’s field for the Dixie Amateur at TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs on Monday.
Kinkead tees off No. 1 at 10:42 a.m. for the first round. The 72-hole tournament is also contested at Heron Bay Golf Club.
Kinkead isn’t the only Saint Stephen’s golfer in the field. David Gao is also in the field, with a first-round tee time at 11:45 a.m. off Heron Bay’s first hole. Bradenton’s Brandon Wang tees off Heron Bay’s first hole at 11:27 a.m.
Bradenton pros compete on WFGT stop
Bradenton’s Domenico Geminiani took fourth in the West Florida Golf Tour’s recent tour stop at Waterlefe Golf and River Club. Geminiani posted a 4-under-par 140 total to finish six shots behind Pennsylvania’s J.D. Hornes, who collected $1,200 for winning the two-day tournament that wrapped up Wednesday. Lakewood Ranch’s Adam Hogue finished just outside the money in a tie for sixth place. Only the top five in the field of 15 cashed.
Desert experience for Bayshore High’s Theresa Morrissey
Bayshore High’s Theresa Morrissey took 18th place at the recent American Junior Golf Association’s Senior Showcase tournament in Las Vegas. Morrissey posted an 85-86—171 in the girls division at Angel Golf Club last weekend. She finished 23 shots behind two golfers, San Diego’s Jung Min Park and California’s Elle Otten. Min Park defeated Otten in a playoff for the title.
Invitation-based junior tournament begins in Manatee County
The third annual IMG Academy Junior World Florida Challenge is here. The invitation-only tournament has nearly 200 players competing in various age divisions across three courses in Manatee/Sarasota counties. Longboat Key Club is hosting the boys 16-18s, while Sara Bay Country Club has the girls 15-18s and Palm-Aire Country Club has three divisions the boys 14-15s, boys 11-13s and girls 11-14s.
The champions in each division receive an invitation for next July’s IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego.
Saint Stephen’s Alan Klenor posted a 73 in Wednesday’s first round, and is tied for 12th place in the boys 16-18s. Longboat Key’s Jack O’Hara is tied for ninth following a 72. China’s Jason Jin leads after a first-round 68.
IMG Academy’s Rino Sasaki fired a 1-under par 71 at Sara Bay on Wednesday to lead the girls 15-18s by one shot.
Holes-in-one
On Dec. 2 at Pinebrook/Ironwood, Steve Allen aced the 100-yard third hole with a pitching wedge. Witnessed by Larry Waterman.
On Dec. 4 at Pinebrook/Ironwood, James Searles aced the 114-yard ninth hole with a 3-hybrid. Witnesses were Mike Sicard, Dawn Simpson and Trudie Lahay.
On Dec. 5 at Greens of Manatee, Preston Buitendorp aced the 148-yard 14th hole with a 3-wood. Witnesses were Dave Richardson, Dick Brown and Jack Breitung.
On Dec. 8 at IMG Academy Golf Club, Tom DeClerck aced the 135-yard 11th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Art Thevenin, John Szumski and Clay Delie.
On Dec. 8 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Tim Kolquist aced the 142-yard 13th hole with a 7-iron. Witnessed by Rick Myer.
On Dec. 8 at Greens of Manatee, George Moorman aced the 109-yard 16th hole with a 9-iron. Witnessed by Wayne Zimbeck.
On Dec. 9 at Freedom Fairways, Shirley Mazur aced the 60-yard 11th hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Marlene Bowman and Mike Gerling.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments