Garrett leads Braden River past Southeast in boys basketball

Jacob Garrett scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, as host Braden River High School rolled past Southeast 79-54 in a nondistrict game on Wednesday.
Carson got plenty of help from Deoni Cason, who added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Daniel Tart, who contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Duncan finished with team-high 12 rebounds. Curtis Cobb finished with 14 points and 11 assists.
Calvin Brooks game-high 24 for Southeast, which led 30-27 at halftime.
Braden River (6-1) returns to district play on Friday at Venice. Southeast plays Friday at Dunedin. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy 55, Manatee 48: Kolbie Ward (23 points), Amad Brayboy (14 points) and Nate Patrick (14 points) combined for 51 of ODA’s 55 points in the victory. ODA (5-1) returns to action on Saturday at home against Tampa Berkeley Prep. Manatee plays at Palmetto on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Manatee 59, Out-of-Door Academy 19: Manatee coasted to the victory in Lakewood Ranch. Ophelia Lidge led all scores with 12 points while Taneal Smith added eight. Manatee (7-3) plays host to Palmetto on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ODA falls to 4-6.
Sarasota Military Academy 62, Braden River 43: Hayley Walding led three players into double figures for host SMA (3-7) in the nondistrict game. Ashley Strader (12) and Emma Burg (11) joined Walding in double figures.
Boys soccer
Bayshore 5, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Colin Castro scored the lone goal for ODA (4-5) in the road loss. ODA returns to action on Friday at home against Universal Academy at 5 p.m.
