Bradenton couple win national shuffleboard pins

Steve and Cindy Slaughterbeck went to Avon Park seeking to secure a move-up point on Dec. 5 at the FL A-7 National Mixed Doubles, without realizing that a national tournament championship yields the coveted national champion pin.
Having completed the semifinals on Monday, they were happy to have the move-up point secured and contemplated forfeiting the first-place match to save a day. The wise tournament director explained that if they could prevail in the final Tuesday morning they would receive national pins. They returned and won!
Many players have played for years, including national tournaments, and do not have a national pin. The Slaughterbecks appreciated the tournament director’s advice and are proud owners of the pins. This columnist had a similar surprise 21 years ago at the National Non-Walking Singles at Winter Haven; this year’s event is only a month away at Lakeland.
Steve and Cindy Slaughterbeck have been at Trailer Estates for three years and are already state amateurs. Both are officers in the T.E. Shuffle Club and are both playing well. Steve had a terrific week, winning with Cindy on Tuesday and winning the district on Friday, having drawn Lowell Williams in the restricted draw doubles. Steve also won the District Amateur Masters in March, winning 19 of 21 games.
The Slaughterbecks have been married 39 years and are parents of three sons and four grandchildren. Steve is a licensed Auctioneer and Realtor in Ohio and Florida. Cindy is a traveling administrative nurse, responsible for emergency room software at 78 hospitals across America. Both are officers in the Bluffton, Ohio, Shuffle Club.
The Slaughterbecks are the only married couple from this district to win this tournament in this writer’s memory. Their experience at the event provides a lesson to us all.
Happy Shuffling.
RESULTS
FL P-10, at Lakeland, Dec. 5, M/L Doubles, 75 points. Ladies Main: 2. Flo Kowalewski. Men Consolation: 2. Dave Kudro, 4. John L. Brown.
FL A-7, at Avon Park, Dec. 5, National Mixed Doubles. Main: 1. Cindy and Steve Slaughterbeck.
SWCD D-9, at Palmetto, Dec. 8, Restricted Draw Doubles, M/L, 16 fr/75 points. Ladies Main: 1. Claudia Kellogg-Terri Smith, 2. Erika Berg-Pat Tomko, 3. Margaret Hartzler-Paula Jacobson, 4. Cheryl Putnam-Evelyn White. Consolation: 1. Arlene McCague-Connie Crawford, 2. Carolyn Bailey-Sharon Hoyt 3. Pam Nurnberger-Adriana Cramton, 4. Siggy Gudzus-Jill DeBruyne. Men Main: 1. Steve Slaughterbeck-Lowell Williams, 2. Nelson Kellogg-Ira Snook, 3. John Roberson-Mike Marquis, 4. Bill Comford-George Godson. Consolation 1. Hank Hoekstra-Jim Bailey, 2. Grant Childerhose-Levi Miller, 3. Darrel Blake-Bill Jenkins, 4. Arnie Congdon-Phil Booher.
SWCD A-6, at Palmetto, Dec. 9, Draw Doubles, Any Ams/Any Doubles, 16 fr/75 points (no points for St. Ams). Main: 1. Janice O’Sullivan-Bill Bierema, 2. Ken Mather-Ken Maxwell, 3. Jim Lessard-Carol Maxwell, 4. John Hechinger-Frank Marderosian. Consolation: 1. David Evenson-Harriet Piccard, 2. Jane Baldwin-Jack Loudenslager, 3. Ken Laver-Gail Ruland, 4. Larry Russell-Kathy Laver.
UPCOMING
THURSDAY
SWCD D-10, at Golf Lakes, Draw Doubles, M/L, Restricted to St. Ams and Pros. 16fr/75.
FRIDAY
SWCD A-07, at Golf Lakes, Draw Doubles/ Any Ams/Any Dbls (No points St. Ams). 16 fr/75.
MONDAY
FL P-12A, at Lee County
P-12B, at Clearwater, M/L Doubles, 75 points.
FL A-09, at Clearwater, Any Ams/Any Doubles 75 points.
