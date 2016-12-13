Sports

December 13, 2016 2:20 AM

Overreactions: Cowboys should bench Dak, start Romo

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

Get loose, Tony Romo.

Dak Prescott can't beat the New York Giants, so the Cowboys have to bench him for Romo. Otherwise, Dallas (11-2) could be one-and-done in the playoffs.

Prescott had his worst game in a 10-7 loss to the Giants (9-4) on Sunday night. He threw two interceptions and had a season-low 139 yards passing. The rookie quarterback hasn't thrown for 200 yards in three games and the Cowboys are a combined 2 for 24 on third downs the past two games after converting just once in 15 tries at New York.

Sure, that 11-game winning streak looked nice. But now the pressure is on. Romo certainly can handle it better than a 23-year-old fourth-round pick.

After all, Romo won two playoff games in 10 seasons.

Here are other overreactions following Week 14:

OVERREACTION: The Browns should give Terrelle Pryor a shot at quarterback. Cody Kessler (0-8), Josh McCown (0-3) and Robert Griffin III (0-2) are 0-13.

REALISTIC REACTION: Pryor is Cleveland's best receiver and RG3 just returned from injury.

---

OVERREACTION: Matthew Stafford is the ultimate Comeback Kid and he's taking the Lions to a division title.

REALISTIC REACTION: Eight comeback wins are impressive, but Detroit (9-4) has tough games coming up against the Giants, Cowboys and Packers (7-6) so their lead in the NFC North isn't safe.

---

OVERREACTION: Le'Veon Bell is the Steelers MVP. While Ben Roethlisberger tossed three interceptions, Bell ran for a franchise-record 236 yards in a win at Buffalo.

REALISTIC REACTION: They lost their only game without Big Ben and went 2-1 without Bell. Those stats don't lie.

---

OVERREACTION: DeSean Jackson will return to the Eagles next year.

REALISTIC REACTION: They need a playmaker and he'd like to come back, but rebuilding teams usually don't pay big money to 30-year-old receivers.

---

OVERREACTION: The Seahawks won't go anywhere in the playoffs because they can't win on the road.

REALISTIC REACTION: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have made plenty of teams look bad in December at Lambeau Field. Don't count Seattle out yet.

---

OVERREACTION: The Titans (7-6) are going worst to first.

REALISTIC REACTION: The Texans (7-6) have an easier schedule, but the division should be decided when the teams meet Week 17 in Tennessee.

---

OVERREACTION: The Raiders got exposed in Kansas City.

REALISTIC REACTION: The Chiefs have won 20 of 23. Oakland (10-3) should be playing in January.

---

OVERREACTION: The defending Super Bowl champions won't get a chance to repeat.

REALISTIC REACTION: The Broncos (8-5) have the toughest schedule down the stretch, but they're tied with Miami for the second wild-card spot and the Dolphins lost QB Ryan Tannehill.

---

OVERREACTION: Tom Brady is the best athlete in sports history. At 39 years old, he threw for 406 yards and three TDs against the NFL's top-ranked defense.

REALISTIC REACTION: Best quarterback? Probably. Athlete? Ali, Jordan and many more belong in that conversation.

---

