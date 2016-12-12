NHL Capsules

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus'

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:54 Crawling your way to better health

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:39 Stay warm on Anna Maria Island

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic