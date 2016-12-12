Braden River High, Palmetto High lead county selections to District 16 football team

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association's District 16 football team, which comprises Manatee and Sarasota counties, was announced recently.
And Manatee County players dotted the roster.
On offense, Braden River High senior quarterback Louis Colosimo, senior running back Raymond Thomas and junior center Brendan Bengtsson joined Manatee High senior wide receiver Tarique Milton and senior offensive lineman Seth Walter; Palmetto High senior offensive lineman Rodshon Williams and junior kicker Freddy Manriquez and Lakewood Ranch High senior offensive lineman Sam Jackson as county representatives.
Four Venice High players led the offensive selections, while Cardinal Mooney High junior tailback Bryce Williams was slotted in as a utility player to round out area selections.
Colosimo completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,007 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Thomas ran for 1,218 yards with 16 touchdowns and added 200 receiving yards. Milton caught 64 passes for 1,087 yards and 17 touchdowns despite getting double-teamed for most of the season.
Defensively, the line comprised of Palmetto senior Zach Wyatt and Southeast High senior Darrien Grant, while the Bradenton Christian junior Brett Gerber and Southeast senior Dequan Williams highlighted local linebackers. Braden River junior Tyrone Collins was the lone county selection to the secondary, while Palmetto senior Desmine Ross was selected as a utility player. BCS junior Bathie Thiam was the District 16 punter.
Wyatt produced 51 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 9 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, one blocked kick and a touchdown. Grant had 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. Williams racked up 99 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 11 1/2 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries, forced five fumbles and had three pass breakups. Gerber tallied 163 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two punt blocks and a pass breakup. Collins made 37 tackles with five for a loss and two sacks from the secondary, while breaking up 11 passes, forcing two fumbles, picking off three passes and returning one for a score.
Ross led the county with six interceptions and added five pass breakups.
Here’s the full team breakdown, with area players in bold:
Offense
QB Louis Colosimo, Braden River
RB Matt Laroche, Venice; Raymond Thomas, Braden River
WR Jaivon Heiligh, Venice; Tarique Milton, Manatee
TE Aaron Hackett, Venice
C Brendan Bengtsson, Braden River
OL Rodshon Williams, Palmetto; Kyle Johnson, Venice; Seth Walter, Manatee; Sam Jackson, Lakewood Ranch
K Freddy Manriquez, Palmetto
UT Bryce Williams, Cardinal Mooney
Defense
DL Eddie Ledwith, Riverview; Zach Wyatt, Palmetto; Darrien Grant, Southeast; Bryyance Adams, Sarasota
LB Brett Gerber, Bradenton Christian; Dequan Williams, Southeast; Kenne Turner, Sarasota
CB Tyrone Collins, Braden River; Zahodari Jackson, Riverview
SS Vince Sellers Jr., Riverview
FS Xakhari Hawkins, Sarasota
P Bathie Thiam, Bradenton Christian
UT Desmine Ross, Palmetto
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
