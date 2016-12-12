Lakewood Ranch girls basketball wins its SheGotGame tourney finale

The Lakewood Ranch High School girls basketball team erased a five-point halftime deficit and pulled away from Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn), 75-55, on the final day of the SheGotGame Classic in Washington D.C.
Shauntavia Green scored a team-high 21 points for the Mustangs. LaDazhia Williams added 19 and Kayla Bell contributed 14. Emma and Sarah Fazio shared game MVP honors.
The Mustangs (12-1) went 2-1 during their first appearance in the three-day tournament that draws teams from across the nation.
Herald staff report
Comments