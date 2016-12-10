Manatee High wrestling team places fifth at Bryon Duals

The Manatee High wrestling team won seven of nine dual meets over two days to finish in fifth place overall at the Danny Bryon Duals on Saturday at Osceola High School in Kissimmee.
Two Hurricanes were undefeated in nine matches — Marshall Craig at 120 pounds and Charles Small at 160 pounds. Ne’Kari Cheaves was 8-1 in the heavyweight division, and Brandon Dossey finished 7-1 in the 195-pound division.
On Friday, Manatee was 3-1 with wins over Bishop Moore (45-29), Lake Nona (54-24) and Melbourne (50-27) and a 58-21 loss to Apopka.
The Hurricanes came back Saturday and were 4-1 with victories over Miami Southridge (48-36), Ridge Community (83-0), Kissimmee St. Cloud (63-18) and Palm Bay (42-28) to go with a loss to Jensen Beach (44-30).
Manatee is 11-2 this season in dual meets. Next up is a trip to Southeastern University in Lakeland on Thursday to face Kississmee Osceola, which won the Bryon Duals on Saturday.
Captain Archer Memorial Tournament: Palmetto placed sixth in the 20-team event with 96 points. Riverdale took the top spot in Punta Gorda, followed by Venice.
Palmetto’s Travis Murway placed second at 106 pounds, improving his season record to 10-1. Teammate Dominic Bass (160 pounds) also finished second, upping his mark to 11-1, and Brian Ormsby (285) took third and is 3-1.
The sixth-place finish was the Tigers’ best in their 12 trips to the Archer tournament. Palmetto hosts Lakewood Ranch in a dual meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Brooksville Kiwanis Invitational: Alan Morano of Saint Stephen’s took second place in the 120-pound division of the 32-team event.
Two Falcons teammates also placed in the top four, with Jake Ross third in the 170-pound division and Jacob Manning fourth at 106 pounds.
Girls basketball
Bradenton Christian 64, Sarasota Christian 27: Junior Sophie Giardina scored 17 points to top the 1,000-point mark for her career and lead the Panthers to a district victory.
Bailey Sikkema contributed 13 points and seven rebounds while Amy Van Ryn had 14 points and four steals for BCS (9-0). Giardina also dished out six assists.
Kaylynn Snyder led Sarasota Christian (2-6) with 11 points.
Bradenton Christian travels to St. Petersburg Keswick on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.
Lakewood Ranch 56, Wise (Md.) 48: LaDazhia Williams scored 31 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots as the Mustangs (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season to defeat the Pumas at the She Got Game Classic in Upper Marlboro, Md.
Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 73, Central Florida Chr. 48: Damien Gordon scored 11 points and the Mustangs (6-0) cruised to victory at the Windermere Hoop Fest.
Jack Kelley had 10 points and Sam Hester included eight points, including two 3-pointers, as all 11 Lakewood Ranch players scored.
The Mustangs led by nine at halftime, then the offense exploded for 28 points in third quarter to increase the lead to 25.
Lakewood Ranch returns home to face Venice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a district matchup.
Manatee 32, Saint Stephen’s 30: Shane Hooks scored 14 points and Alex Petival added eight as the visiting Hurricanes (6-1) grinded out a victory against the Falcons (2-5).
Jordon Murrell led Saint Stephen’s with 10 points and had a baseline shot go in-and-out in the closing seconds with Manatee leading by one. Demetrius Davis had six points for the Falcons, who will host North Port Imagine at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manatee travels to Braden River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota Christian 79, Bradenton Christian 63: Dom Otteni scored 32 points, but the Panthers (3-1) lost to the visiting Blazers (3-3).
Brett Gerber had 10 points and eight rebounds for BCS, and Dayton Modderman also grabbed eight boards.
BCS travels to St. Petersburg Keswick for a 7:30 p.m. game on Monday.
Comments