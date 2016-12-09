McBrayer scores 18 as Minnesota overpowers Georgia Southern

Dupree McBrayer scored 18 points and Akeem Springs added 16 off the bench to lead Minnesota over Georgia Southern 86-49 on Friday night for the Gophers' third straight win.
Minnesota (9-1) had a season-high 12 3-pointers and used an early second-half run to put the Eagles away after letting their overmatched opponents hang around earlier. The Gophers built an 18-point lead midway through the first half before failing to score a field goal in the final five minutes of the half.
But the Gophers took advantage of their speed and size to start the second, scoring 12 of their first 16 points of the half on dunks and fast breaks. The Eagles (4-5), who've still never beaten a Big Ten team in school history, couldn't recover and lost their second straight after winning three in a row.
Ike Smith led Georgia Southern with 12 points and Jake Allsmiller added 11.
Springs went 4 for 8 from 3-point range for Minnesota. He keyed an early 14-5 run with 11 points in three minutes to stretch Minnesota's first-half lead to 34-16. The Gophers slowed down after that, though, and didn't have a field goal in the final 5:09 of the first. The Eagles outscored Minnesota 16-11 to end the first and trailed 45-32 at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Southern: Playing against Minnesota's bigger and stronger players, the Eagles got only 16 combined points from backcourt duo Smith and Tookie Brown, who entered the game averaging nearly 36 points between them.
Minnesota: The Gophers regained some momentum after narrowly surviving by six points against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern: Gets a rematch on Tuesday at Florida Gulf Coast, the team that snapped the Eagles' three-game winning streak 85-82 last weekend.
Minnesota: Continues its nonconference schedule when the Gophers host another 4-4 team, Northern Illinois, on Sunday.
