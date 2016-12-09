Lakewood Ranch boys basketball uses balance to beat Braden River

Every player on the Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team scored in a 82-54 rout of rival Braden River on Friday at home. Devin Twenty led the Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 Class 8A-District 11) with 12 points and Jack Kelley was the only other player in double figures with 10. Guard Deoni Cason led the Pirates (4-1, 1-1) with 15.
Lakewood Ranch travels to Windermere on Saturday for the Windermere Hoopfest, where the Mustangs will face Orlando Central Florida Christian Academy. Braden River returns home Tuesday to host Manatee.
Manatee 48, Sarasota 41: Forward Chase Main led all scorers with 14 points and the Hurricanes held off the Sailors for their second straight win. Guard Shane Hooks added 13 points for the Canes (5-1, 1-1 Class 8A-District 11). Manatee goes on the road Saturday to face Saint Stephen’s in Bradenton.
Bayshore 82, Dunedin 49: Guard Vernard Brown II led the Bruins to a rout of the Falcons with 18 points at home. Guards Dhysen Walls and Jaylen Pauley also cracked double figures for Bayshore (2-4, 2-2 Class 6A-District 11), with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Bayshore continues district play Tuesday against Southeast on the road.
Out-of-Door Academy 55, Saint Stephen’s 43: Guard Jordon Murrell scored 18 points, but the Falcons fell to Out-of-Door on the road. Center Josh Stevens added eight for Saint Stephen’s (2-4, 2-2 Class 3A-District 5) in the district loss to the Thunder (4-2, 4-1). The Falcons return to action Friday with a home game against Manatee in Bradenton. ODA will be back on the court Tuesday against Sarasota Military Academy at home.
Tampa Catholic 89, Cardinal Mooney 61: Derek Arnell scored 12 points and handed out eight assists in the Cougars’ loss to the Crusaders in Sarasota. Jordan McNeal added 14 points for Mooney (2-5, 1-3 Class 5A-District 9) and Max Sacco scored 10 in the district loss. Cardinal Mooney returns to action Thursday in Sarasota with a home game against Sarasota Booker.
Boys soccer
Southeast 2, Tarpon Springs 0: The Seminoles picked up their fourth straight win with a shutout of the Spongers at home. The win lifts the Noles (4-5-1, 3-3-1 Class 3A-District 10) to .500 in district play. Southeast returns to action Thursday against Sarasota Military Academy in Sarasota.
Bradenton Christian 3, Sarasota Christian 1: Bathie Thiam assisted all three Panther goals to help BCS (4-3-1, 2-3 Class 1A-District 7) top the Blazers in Sarasota. Tyler Pearson was on the receiving end of two assists and Nathanaiel Martinez finished the other. Bradenton Christian continues district play Monday in St. Petersburg against Keswick Christian.
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Out-of-Door notched its third shutout of the year, blanking Sarasota Military at home. The win snaps a two-game losing streak and brings the Thunder (4-4) back to .500. ODA concludes a seven-game homestand Monday against the Tampa Bay HEAT.
Girls soccer
Bradenton Christian 3, Sarasota Christian 0: Midfielder Molly Setsma scored twice and assisted on the Panthers’ third goal to carry BCS (5-3, 3-3 Class 1A-District 7) past the Blazers in Sarasota. Forward Niecey Johnson scored Bradenton Christian’s third, while goalkeeper Rayna Smith stopped all nine shots she faced. The Panthers continue district play Monday in St. Petersburg against Keswick Christian.
Out-of-Door Academy 7, Sarasota Military Academy 0: Out-of-Door remained unbeaten with a home rout of Sarasota Military. The Thunder (9-0) hasn’t allowed a goal in four consecutive games and scored at least four for the eighth time this season. ODA will face a stiff test in Sarasota on Thursday when it travels to face the Sailors.
Girls basketball
Boyertown (Pa.) 48, Lakewood Ranch 45: The Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season, dropping their first game of the She Got Game Classic in Upper Marlboro, Md. Forward LaDazhia Williams still led Lakewood Ranch (9-1) with 12 points, while post player Cierra McKinon and guard Sarah Fazio each added 10 against Boyertown. The Mustangs continue the She Got Game Classic on Saturday against Wise, one of the host schools from Maryland.
Saint Stephen’s 45, Out-of-Door Academy 43: Post player Claudia Sbaschnik led the way with 15 points and the Falcons edged rival Out-of-Door on the road. Wing LeNae Jones added 10 points to help Saint Stephen’s (3-5, 2-1 Class 3A-District 5) pick up a district win. Guard Liberty Strathus led the Thunder (2-5, 0-5) with 16 points and Mira Khazanchi chipped in 12. The Falcons continue district play next Friday against Imagine School of North Port in Bradenton. ODA will host Manatee on Wednesday.
