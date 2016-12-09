Blackhawks D Seabrook sidelined by upper-body injury

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook has been ruled out for a game against the New York Rangers due to an upper-body injury.
Seabrook got hurt in the second period of Tuesday night's 4-0 victory over Arizona. He awkwardly tumbled into the boards after a hit by Jordan Martinook.
Seabrook, who has two goals and 14 assists in 28 games, is day to day. The durable Seabrook missed just one regular-season game last season.
The Blackhawks also were without captain Jonathan Toews and goaltender Corey Crawford for Friday night's matchup with New York. Toews hasn't played since Nov. 23 because of an upper-body injury, and Crawford is recovering from an emergency appendectomy.
Comments