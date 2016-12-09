Sports

December 9, 2016 5:10 AM

Cabrera Bello extends lead at Hong Kong Open

By BRIDGETTE HALL Associated Press
HONG KONG

Rafa Cabrera Bello extended his lead to three strokes at the Hong Kong Open on Friday after a 5-under 65.

Cabrera Bello, who led by one stroke after an opening 64 at the Hong Kong Golf Club, is at 11-under 129 overall. Sam Brazel is second after a second consecutive 66.

Masters champion Danny Willett (66) had six birdies, moving into a four-way tie for third place, five strokes behind the leader.

Justin Rose (69) was 1-under for the tournament, while Ian Poulter (72) was at even par, as was U.S. Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed (70).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Lakewood Ranch's high-profile star leads Mustangs to D.C.

View more video

Sports Videos