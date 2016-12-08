Saint Stephen’s boys basketball falls short against Northside Christian

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School kept within striking distance of Northside Christian in St. Petersburg but never pulled ahead during the second half, eventually falling to the Mustangs, 56-44, in boys basketball on Thursday.
Guards Cade Westberry and Jordon Murrell were the only Falcons (2-3) in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Saint Stephen’s will try to bounce back in Class 3A-District 5 play Friday on the road against rival Out-of-Door Academy.
Boys soccer
Lakewood Ranch 4, Sarasota Riverview 0: Goalkeeper Ryan Freeman stopped six shots to keep the Mustangs unbeaten with a lopsided win in Sarasota. Midfielder Tyler Puhalovich scored twice to lead Lakewood Ranch (8-0-1, 5-0 Class 5A-District 8). The Mustangs continue district play Tuesday in Bradenton against Manatee.
Palmetto 7, Punta Gorda Charlotte 0: The Tigers logged their first shutout of the season, breezing past Charlotte in Palmetto. Jorge Morales and Emmanuel Martinez led the Tigers (7-2, 5-1 Class 4A-District 11) with two goals apiece. Palmetto continues district play Tuesday at home against North Port.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Out-of-Door Academy 0: Four players scored for the Falcons in a shutout at Out-of-Door Academy. Nico Colacci led Saint Stephen’s (9-2-1, 7-0 Class 1A-District 7). ODA (3-4, 2-2) has as quick turnaround; it plays host to Sarasota Military Academy on Friday. The Falcons are off until Dec. 16, when they welcome Orlando Lake Highland Prep to Bradenton.
Girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 2, Sarasota Riverview 0: The Mustangs logged their fifth shutout, blanking Riverview at home. Junior Faith Schyck and sophomore Hajar Benjoud scored for Lakewood Ranch. Senior Kerestyn Kesgiropoulos logged the clean sheet, keeping the Mustangs (8-1-1, 5-0 Class 5A-District 8) with only one goal allowed so far during district play. Lakewood Ranch will try to keep its perfect start to Class 5A-8 play intact Tuesday when it plays host to Manatee.
Punta Gorda Charlotte 6, Palmetto 3: Caitlyn Lowery scored five goals for Charlotte to power the Tarpons past the Tigers in Punta Gorda. Palmetto (0-6-1, 0-6) goes back down south to North Port for another district game against the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Out of Door 2, Saint Stephen’s 0: Junior Abby Lagassee and freshman Natalie Gorji scored for Out-of-Door in a home shutout. The win keeps the Thunder (9-0, 7-0 Class 1A-District 7) unbeaten and stretches its district lead on Saint Stephen’s (7-2, 5-2) to two games. ODA plays hosts to Sarasota Military Academy on Friday. The Falcons return to action Dec. 16 when they face Imagine School of North Port in North Port.
Girls basketball
Palmetto 41, Bayshore 33: Tina Stephens scored 14, Anissa Washington added 11 and the Tigers won in Palmetto. Sydney Waiters provided an additional spark for the Tigers (7-2) with six points in the low-scoring contest.
Palmetto will be back on the court Tuesday in Sarasota against the Sailors for a Class 8A-District 11 game.
Braden River 46, Venice 36: Amiya Hopkins recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Pirates won at home. Mela Sharma also added 12 points for Braden River (2-6, 1-3 Class 8A-District 11).
The Pirates return to the floor Wednesday against Sarasota Military Academy in Sarasota.
St. Petersburg Lakewood 68, Southeast 45: Charmaine Murray’s double-double streak came to an end in her third varsity game when the freshman finished with eight pionts and 11 rebounds during a loss to Lakewood in St. Petersburg. Eri’yana Smith led the Seminoles (7-4, 3-1 Class 6A-District 11) with 11 points.
Southeast will try to bounce back Tuesday with another road district game at Bayshore.
St. Petersburg Northside Christian 37, Saint Stephen’s 26: Guard Jamie Springstead was the only Falcon in double figures with 10 as Saint Stephen’s (2-5) fell to Northside Christian in St. Petersburg.
The Falcons return to the court Friday with a district game on the road against rival Out-of-Door Academy.
Football
Cocoa 31, Jacksonville Bolles 17: Senior Bruce Judson, a South Florida commit, ran for 158 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run, to help the Tigers win the Class 4A championship against Bolles in Orlando.
Pahokee 34, Baker 21: Senior Rodney McKay ran for two touchdowns in the first half of the Class 1A championship in Orlando to lift the Blue Devils past the Gators and to their first state title since 2008.
Comments