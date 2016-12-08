Gasol, Douglas lead Grizzlies past Trail Blazers, 88-86

Marc Gasol scored 36 points and Toney Douglas made two free throws with less than a second left to give the Memphis Grizzlies an 88-86 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Douglas finished with 11 points, scoring the game's final six points to seal Memphis' fifth straight victory.
Gasol was 13 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 6 from outside the arc. But Douglas, signed by Memphis this week because of injuries, took over down the stretch. The guard scored on a 19-footer with 34 seconds left, then converted two pairs of free throws in the last 20 seconds.
CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 24 points, and Damian Lillard had 19 on 6-of-18 shooting. Evan Turner had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Portland held a 79-68 lead after Al-Farouq Aminu scored inside with 5:28 left. But Memphis clicked off a 14-2 rally and it settled into a one-possession contest.
Tony Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.
Shooting issues that plagued both teams in the first half, spread past intermission as each started 4 of 14 from the field. That helped Portland maintain its lead after carrying a 50-43 advantage into halftime.
Despite converting only 5 of 20 shots in the third, Portland actually extended its lead, entering the fourth with a 69-61 advantage.
The Portland lead would reach 13 again in the fourth and was still at 11 when Memphis started its rally behind Gasol, who had nine straight points for the Grizzlies.
Portland had a previous 13-point lead in the second quarter as every Grizzly but Gasol was suffering shooting woes.
Gasol managed 19 points in the half, while Portland got 15 points each from McCollum and Lillard.
TIP-INS
Blazers: F Evan Turner started his first game of the season due to an injury to Maurice Harkless. ...McCollum entered the game averaging 24 points. ... G Allen Crabbe finished with seven points after scoring at least 14 in four straight games. ...C Mason Plumlee had four points, ending his streak of seven straight games in double figures.
Grizzlies: Memphis coach David Fizdale finally said enough about calls and no-calls late in the first half to earn a technical courtesy of official J. T. Orr. Lillard missed the free throw to open the third. ...Gasol also got a tech in the third quarter for arguing a call. ... F JaMychal Green had a career-high 18 rebounds. His previous best was 17 this week in a win at New Orleans.
EXTENSIONS
Earlier Thursday, the Grizzlies announced that they have agreed to multi-year extensions with general manager Chris Wallace, John Hollinger, executive vice president of basketball operations, and Ed Stefanski, vice president of player personnel. Terms were not disclosed.
HARKLESS HURT
Portland forward Maurice Harkless did not play because of a left ankle sprain suffered in the latter stages of the Portland's 115-107 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday night. "I remember him wincing. He was on the free throw line," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "It was late in the game, like the last 2 minutes."
NOTHING FREE
Both teams struggled from the free throw line. Portland made 29 of 40 in the game while Memphis was 20 of 30.
UP NEXT
Trail Blazers: Portland hits the middle game of a five-game trip, landing in Indiana on Saturday to face the Pacers.
Grizzlies: Memphis continues its homestand Saturday against the Gold State Warriors.
