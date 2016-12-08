NBA Capsules

Ersan Ilyasova scored 23 points, Sergio Rodriguez added 16, and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a franchise record-tying 23-game road losing streak, beating the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 99-88 on Thursday night.
The Pelicans became the first team to lose at home to the Sixers since last season when Orlando fell to Philadelphia on Jan. 20.
Joel Embiid had 14 points, four blockes and three steals. Nik Stauskas also scored 14 points.
Anthony Davis had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Langston Galloway added 19 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans labored through shooting droughts and made only 12 of 40 shots during the second half.
RAPTORS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 110
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, Kyle Lowry added 25 and the Raptors handed Minnesota its 13th straight loss in Toronto.
Lowry was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds for his team-leading sixth double-double of the season.
Zach Lavine scored 29 points for the Timberwolves, and Toronto-area native Andrew Wiggins had 25. Center Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves last won at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 21, 2004.
GRIZZLIES 88, TRAIL BLAZERS 86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol scored 36 points and Toney Douglas made two free throws with less than a second left to lift Memphis past Portland.
Douglas had 11 points, scoring the game's final six points to seal Memphis' fifth straight victory.
CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 24 points, and Damian Lillard had 19 on 6-of-18 shooting. Evan Turner had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
WIZARDS 92, NUGGETS 85
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Washington overcame a sluggish start in front of a sparse, silent crowd and with a malfunctioning scoreboard.
John Wall scored only 15 points one game after a career-best 52, but nine came in the fourth quarter for Washington. The Wizards trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.
Nikola Jokic had 17 points for Denver.
