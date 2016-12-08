Manatee High boys basketball team outlasts Bayshore in overtime

Shane Hooks scored 27 points to lead Manatee High School past Bayshore, 60-58, in overtime Wednesday night in a nondistrict boys basketball game. Chase Martin added 11 points.
Vernard Brown II led Bayshore (1-3) with 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Denny Desssin added 12.
The Hurricanes return to action on Friday with a home game against Sarasota. Bayshore is home Friday against Dunedin.
Girls soccer
Southeast 9, St. Petersburg Gibbs 1: Eight players scored for the Seminoles to blow out Gibbs at home.
Attacking midfielder Mariela Montero was the only Noles player with multiple goals, scoring the sixth and ninth for Southeast.
Senior Alex Tolksdorf, sophomore Gisselle Reyes, junior Maxine Maldonado, sophomore Kerrigan Himmell, senior Veronica Ferreyra, senior Jamie Cline and junior Ambriel Jones were Southeast’s (3-8, 2-5 Class 3A-District 10) other scorers.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 81, Palmetto 47: The Mustangs avenged a loss in last year’s district championship with a rout of the Tigers at home. Shauntavia Green paced Lakewood Ranch (9-0, 3-0 Class 8A-District 11) with 23 points and fellow senior LaDazhia Williams added 21 to beat Palmetto (4-3, 3-1).
Lemon Bay 41, Cardinal Mooney 34: Lauren Maheu scored 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter during an 11-0 run, to lead the host Manta Rays to 41-34 victory. Jacqueline Kulle led Cardinal Mooney (2-7) with 15 points.
