Joe Kinnan on future with USF: ‘Whatever happens, happens’

After two years of stability, Joe Kinnan’s future is again uncertain.
The former Manatee High School head coach spent the last year as Willie Taggart’s senior offensive consultant at South Florida and will remain at USF through the Birmingham Bowl even as Taggart leaves to begin his tenure as the head coach at Oregon. After the Bulls face South Carolina on Dec. 27, though, Kinnan is leaving his future plans open.
“The coaching staff is staying intact,” Kinnan said. “We’re going to coach through the bowl game and then whatever happens, happens.”
Kinnan, who coached Manatee to the Class 5A state championship in 1992 with Taggart at quarterback, is one of two assistants on No. 25 USF’s staff with ties to Manatee County. Defensive coordinator Raymond Woodie is a Palmetto native like Taggart and previously served as the head coach at both Palmetto High School and Bayshore High School. Multiple phone calls to Woodie were not immediately returned.
Woodie has been at Taggart’s side since 2010, when he left Palmetto to become Western Kentucky’s defensive ends coach during Taggart’s first season as the Hilltoppers’ head coach. Woodie followed Taggart to Tampa in 2013 when Taggart took the head job with the Bulls and this fall he was promoted to defensive coordinator. He has also been the assistant head coach since 2015.
Although he will not serve as the interim coach for USF’s bowl game, Woodie will remain on staff for the bowl game.
“Our plan right now is to try and achieve that 11th victory,” Kinnan said. “You know, 10 was a school record, so we would like to lead to an 11th. Who will be here next year? That remains to be seen.”
Taggart brought Kinnan on board after a second shaky season with the Bulls in 2014. The head coach wanted to shift away from a West Coast system and to the sort of spread Kinnan used during his final years with the Hurricanes.
Kinnan would have been timorous about simply coming to USF with the reputation as being Taggart’s old high school coach, but Danny Hope, a former assistant of Kinnan’s with the Canes, was the Bulls’ co-offensive coordinator. It added a bit of extra credibility, Kinnan felt.
Kinnan, who still has a home in Bradenton, said he hasn’t given any thought to moving out to Eugene, Ore., and continuing to work with Taggart. He is content with the way his career has gone, though. He’s in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and has now helped USF to one of the best seasons in program history.
“I’m old enough. I’ve not had to worry about giving it any thought about what’s going to change now,” Kinnan said. “These guys have more problems than I do. I’ve been retired previously. They’ve got family, they’ve got kids, they’ve got a career ahead of them and most of mine is in the rearview mirror.”
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
