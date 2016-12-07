USF’s Taggart tapped as coach for the Ducks

University of South Florida’s Willie Taggart will become Oregon’s next football coach, sources tell ESPN.
Shifting from a Bull to a Duck, the Palmetto native and a Manatee High School graduate will replace Mark Helfrich, who Oregon fired last week after an overall losing season of 4-8 and 2-7 in this year’s Pac-12 conference.
USF’s Willie Taggart will be named Oregon’s coach, a source told @ESPN— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 7, 2016
Taggart, the third head football coach in USF history, edged out Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen for the job, according to ESPN.
The Bradenton Herald reported that Taggarts four-season record stands at 24-25 and USF is at No. 25 — the first time it’s been ranked since 2011.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments