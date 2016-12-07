Sports

USF’s Taggart tapped as coach for the Ducks

By Hannah Morse

Tampa

University of South Florida’s Willie Taggart will become Oregon’s next football coach, sources tell ESPN.

Shifting from a Bull to a Duck, the Palmetto native and a Manatee High School graduate will replace Mark Helfrich, who Oregon fired last week after an overall losing season of 4-8 and 2-7 in this year’s Pac-12 conference.

Taggart, the third head football coach in USF history, edged out Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen for the job, according to ESPN.

The Bradenton Herald reported that Taggarts four-season record stands at 24-25 and USF is at No. 25 — the first time it’s been ranked since 2011.

