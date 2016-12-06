Gasol has 26 points, 12 boards to lead Grizzlies past Sixers

Marc Gasol had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies finally put away the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 96-91 on Tuesday night.
Memphis scored the game's final seven points to erase Philadelphia's lead with less than 2 minutes left, sending the Sixers to their eighth straight loss.
JaMychal Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left to seal the Grizzlies' fourth straight win and 10th in the last 13.
Ersan Ilyasova had season bests of 23 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia. Dario Saric scored 17 points, while Nik Stauskas added 12 points, despite missing seven of his eight shots from outside the arc.
The Sixers led 91-89 with 1:57 remaining, but Zach Randolph, who had 12 points and 14 rebounds, scored inside and Memphis made enough free throws in the closing minutes.
Injuries and rest left the 76ers with only nine players dressed.
Memphis has become adept at pulling out close games. The victory was the Grizzlies' 11th straight that either went to OT or was decided by five points or fewer.
And the experience showed after Saric scored inside to give Philadelphia its 91-89 lead. That's when turnover problems plagued the Sixers, allowing Memphis to pull away.
Philadelphia committed 16 turnovers and was 13 of 26 from the foul line.
Memphis built a 10-point, first-half lead but struggled to shake the pesky Sixers.
Richaun Holmes (10 points), the second-year center out of Bowling Green, was causing issues inside with three blocks in the first half and converting shots in efficient manner.
Philadelphia took a couple of leads in the third quarter as coach Brett Brown shuffled his available bodies. And the Sixers never let the Memphis lead get back to double digits, relying on 3-pointers to answer any Memphis run.
When Saric hit the Sixers' 13th 3-pointer of the night near the end of the third, Philadelphia took a 77-76 lead into the fourth.
The game remained close until the Grizzlies' last-minute push.
TIP-INS
Sixers: Earlier Tuesday, Philadelphia announced the hiring of recently retired forward Elton Brand as player development consultant. . Philadelphia has dropped nine straight in the series, including a 104-99 double-overtime loss on Nov. 23. .The Sixers, who lead the league in turnovers at 17.4 a game, committed 11 in the first half and had a couple in the final minute.
Grizzlies: Randolph played in his 1,000th career game — 494 with the Grizzlies. . G Toney Douglas made his first home appearance since signing with Memphis before Monday's game in New Orleans against the Pelicans. . Rookie Wade Baldwin recorded his first double-digit scoring game with 11 points. . Memphis is 6-0 on the second night of back-to-backs.
M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H UNITS:
Sixers: Were without Jerryd Bayless (left wrist soreness); Robert Covington (left knee sprain); Joel Embiid (Rest), Nerlens Noel (inflamed left knee); Jahlil Okafor (gastroenteritis), Ben Simmons (acute fracture, right foot). For the Grizzlies: G Mike Conley (back injury), G Vince Carter (right hip injury), F Chandler Parsons (left knee soreness), F Brandan Wright (left ankle) and F James Ennis (right calf injury) all were out.
RANDOLPH RETURNS
Randolph returned to the team after missing seven games following the death of his mother, Mae, on Thanksgiving Day. He received a standing ovation from the crowd when he entered the game in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Sixers: Continue their road trip, heading down the Mississippi River to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.
Grizzlies: Will play the second of three home games this week on Thursday, facing the Portland Trail Blazers.
