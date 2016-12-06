Lakewood Ranch blows out Manatee in boys basketball

Lakewood Ranch’s relentless pressure created 16 steals among 29 turnovers in a 63-27 rout of Manatee in boys basketball on Tuesday. Brock Sisson (15 points and five steals), Devin Twenty (14 points) and Damien Gordon (five points, three assists and four steals) produced standout games for the Mustangs (4-0 overall, 1-0 district). Lakewood Ranch next plays host to rival Braden River on Friday.
Cardinal Mooney 69, Southeast 58: Cedric Brooks scored 16 points, but the Seminoles (1-5) fell to Cardinal Mooney, which received double-digit scoring games from Steven Varone (17 points), Kendall Johnson (10 points, eight rebounds) and Harper Juall (10 points, five rebounds). Zack Del Medico added six assists for the Cougars (2-4), which hosts Tampa Catholic on Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 38, Sarasota Christian 34: Dustin Falls (12 points, eight rebounds) and Cade Westberry (seven points, three assists) paced the Falcons (2-2 overall, 2-1 district) in a game marked by strong defensive play. Next up for the Falcons is a trip to St. Pete Northside Christian on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Saint Stephen’s 33, Sarasota Christian 28: Claudia Sbaschnik’s 16 points led the Falcons (1-3 overall, 1-1 district) to a girls basketball victory Tuesday. Jamie Springstead added seven points.
Bradenton Christian 63, St. Petersburg Catholic 24: The Panthers rolled behind Amy Van Ryn’s double-double (19 points, 11 rebound) to stay undefeated. The Panthers (8-0) also received strong games from Sophie Giardina (12 points, seven assists) and Faith Jackson (11 points). BCS next plays host to Sarasota Christian on Saturday.
Lakewood Ranch 67, Sarasota 48: Aleah Robinson led the unbeaten Mustangs (9-0 overall, 3-0 district) with 21 points. Shauntavia Green (14 points), Kayla Bell (11 points) and LaDazhia Williams (nine points and seven blocks) chipped in for Lakewood Ranch, which hosts Palmetto on Wednesday.
Manatee 48, Braden River 37: Bri Purington had a game-high 18 points, while Andrea Soto added seven points in a Hurricanes (5-2 overall, 1-2 district) victory. The Pirates were paced by Amiya Hopkins’ 14 points. Manatee is at Sarasota on Thursday.
Palmetto 48, Venice 18: Tina Stephens paced the Tigers with 22 points, while Sydney Waiters added eight in the win. Palmetto (7-1 overall, 3-0 district) travels to Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday with first place in the district on the line.
Boys soccer
Palmetto 3, Venice 2: After an early Venice goal, the Tigers (5-1 overall, 4-1 district) stormed back through scored off a corner in the 13th minute. Freddy Manriquez started the comeback off a cross from Leandro Gonzalez in the 29th minute, while Candido Calvillo put the Tigers ahead in the 52nd minute off a Ty Dolan assist. And with two minutes left, Jorge Morales scored a goal from Gilberto Caballero’s through ball. Palmetto plays host to Punta Gorda Charlotte on Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 9, Bradenton Christian 1: Nico Colacci (four goals), Jon Boyd (three goals and two assists), Alex Virgilio (goal, assist) and Alex Rodriguez (goal, two assists) provided the scoring in a blowout victory for the Falcons (8-2-1 overall, 6-0 district). Cline Burgess (two) and Ben Whorf added assists. Saint Stephen’s travels to Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday for its next match.
Lakewood Ranch 5, Sarasota 1: Sam Stapleton-Jones (two goals), Ricky Yanez (goal), Tyler Puhalovich (goal) and Drew Butler (goal) provided the scoring for the unbeaten Mustangs (7-0-1 overall, 4-0 district). Josh Lavieri tallied five saves in the victory. The Mustangs face Sarasota Riverview on Thursday.
Southeast 4, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Late in the second half Agustin Gualtieri scored the lone goal for ODA off a Filip Svoboda assist.
Girls soccer
Saint Stephen’s 2, Bradenton Christian 1: Kendall Miller struck with the game-winning goal with about 15 minutes remaining in a district girls soccer match Tuesday for Saint Stephen’s (7-2 overall, 5-1 district). Julianne Dunbar tallied the first goal, while BCS leveled through a Molly Setsma free kick. Siddie Pennewill and Zoey Block had assists.
Out-of-Door Academy 8, Southeast 0: The Thunder picked up a mercy-rule victory over the Seminoles on Tuesday.
Lakewood Ranch 5, Sarasota 0: Faith Schyck scored twice to lead the visiting Mustangs (7-1-1, 4-0 5A-8). Gi Krstec, Sydney Wicks and Hajar Benjoud completed the scoring. Shyanne Madison and Schyck contributed two assists each.
The shutout by Kerestyn Kesgiropoulos was the fourth for Lakewood Ranch, which hosts Riverview on Thursday.
Wrestling
Southeast 36, Island Coast 35: Antonio Beltramae (126 pounds) and Alex Roldan (145) won via decision, while Brandon Shannon (152), Stephen Kelle (182) and Darrien Grant (220) won via pin.
