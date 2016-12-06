Hometown hero Joe Hills has an NFL suitor

Palmetto High alum Joe Hills’ perseverance could finally pay off. Hills, a wide receiver, is reportedly working out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are looking for receiving depth with Cecil Shorts and Adam Humphries out injured.
Hills isn’t a stranger to the NFL. He was invited to the Tennessee Titans’ training camp in 2011 but didn’t make the final roster after suffering an ankle injury.
Hills then took the Arena Football League road, and his 2016 season was one of the best in the league’s history.
A former basketball star at Palmetto, Hills earned the AFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after snagging 161 catches for 2,020 yards and 58 touchdowns for the Jacksonville Sharks.
Hills, who went to South Carolina and Tennessee State in college, has caught at least one touchdown pass in 72 games. That’s six shy of the AFL record.
Meanwhile, the Manatee High-Southeast High football rivalry gets a college playoff feel to it in Division II.
Ferris State University pulled off a 47-32 upset of Grand Valley State to get to the NCAA D-II semifinals against Northwest Missouri State.
Ferris State boasts a roster with four Manatee High alums, while Southeast High alum Blake Green is a freshman defensive tackle with Northwest Missouri State.
Last Saturday, the No. 2-seeded Ferris State Bulldogs engineered the 15-point victory over Grand Valley State, the No. 1 seed in its region, to avenge a 12-point loss to the Lakers from earlier in the season.
Marquel Hines, Jajuan Pollock and Willie Smith represented Manatee County players that started for Ferris State. Hines, a wide receiver, had one catch for 12 yards, while Pollock, a wide receiver, pitched in with one carry for four yards and two punt returns. Smith, a defensive back, logged four tackles. Fellow Manatee High alum Marquis Dawsey did not play.
Brodrick Yancy: The former Manatee High standout wide receiver is a college football conference champion. Yancy hasn’t played for Temple since November but is a member of an Owls team that upset Navy, 34-10, to win the American Athletic Conference title. In 11 games played this year, Yancy has 24 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
Tre Clark: A Palmetto High alum, Clark has played in seven of eight games for Furman’s basketball team this year. He’s averaging 9.6 minutes, 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Tre Alexandrea: The State College of Florida freshman guard is averaging 7.3 points per game this winter through 10 games. A former Southeast High basketball star, Alexandrea is shooting 45.8 percent from the field in his first year with former Noles player and head coach Elliot Washington.
Antonio Blakeney: After bursting onto the college basketball recruiting landscape with his early high school performances at Cardinal Mooney, Blakeney is the go-to scoring option for LSU’s men’s basketball team this season following Ben Simmons’ departure to the NBA. Blakeney leads the Tigers with 15.6 points per game, while topping LSU’s scoring list in five out of seven games this season. The Tigers (5-2) return to the court next Tuesday against North Carolina Central.
Ryan McMahon: Another former Cardinal Mooney star, McMahon has played in all eight games for the 11th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. McMahon and Louisville face Southern Illinois on Wednesday.
Jacqui Armer: The former Manatee High standout registered 53 kills in 17 matches for the LSU women’s volleyball team this past season. The Tigers wrapped up play in late November.
Thor Miller: A Manatee High alum, Miller wrapped up his college football career at McNeese State as a four-year letterman. He was a member of the 2015 Southland Conference championship team as a junior, while anchoring an offensive line that produced 137.1 rushing yards per game this past fall as a senior.
