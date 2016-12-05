Gasol, Grizzlies outlast Pelicans, 110-108 in double OT

Marc Gasol had 28 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 110-108 in double overtime on Monday night.
Gasol blocked two shots, including one by Terrence Jones that could have given the Pelicans the lead in the final seconds of the first overtime.
Troy Daniels hit seven 3s and finished with 29 points for Memphis, while Andrew Harrison scored 12 points, including a game-tying 3 with 14 seconds left in the first overtime.
Anthony Davis had 28 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. Langtson Galloway hit six 3s and scored a season-high 26 points, but missed a corner 3 that could have won it as second extra period ended.
