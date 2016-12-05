Lakewood Ranch’s Sam Jackson takes first — and last — official visit to Central Florida

Sam Jackson couldn’t help but be nervous — if even just for a moment — when he heard the news that Mark Helfrich had been fired as Oregon’s head coach. Jackson didn’t necessarily expect it to change his future, but Central Florida head coach Scott Frost seemed like a logical candidate for the opening, and that would have made things complicated for the Lakewood Ranch tackle.
Helfrich had been the offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly during the Ducks’ best run in program history and then Frost had been Helfrich’s offensive coordinator during Oregon’s trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship after the 2014 season before leaving for UCF last offseason. When the head job opened up, Frost’s name began to pop up.
“I was like, ‘Don’t go back. Please,’” Jackson said with a grimace, thinking back upon the brief moment Frost’s return to Eugene, Ore., seemed like a possibility. “I don’t want to go to Oregon.”
Frost quickly quelled any concerns by reaching out to his committed recruits and then publicly denying any rumors Thursday.
Jackson, a three-star prospect in 247sports.com’s composite rankings, had a chance to hear the same message in person a day later when he began a three-day official visit in Orlando. Jackson has been verbally committed to the Knights since the summer and has never seriously wavered. Getting an assurance from his future head coach ensured he wouldn’t have a reason to.
“He just told me, ‘I’m not leaving,’” Jackson said. “He wanted to make sure that we knew.”
The official visit was Jackson’s first and he says it will be his last. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior plans to attend the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17 in Orlando, where UCF will play Arkansas State, and then wants to go up for a handful of spring practices. He won’t flirt with any other schools, though, before he can sign his National Letter of Intent as part of National Signing Day on Feb. 1.
“I find it kind of rude if you are committed somewhere and take other (official visits),” Jackson said. “I get it. Like, it’s a free trip, but at the same time I’m fine with where I’m at.”
The official visit also gave him a chance to get to know the group of players he’ll likely spend most of his next four years with. Jackson organized the visit alongside the three other committed offensive linemen —Viktor Beach, Sebastian Dolicine and Julio Castillo —plus wide receiver Gabriel Davis.
They mostly spent the weekend amongst each other, rooming together in a hotel and getting familiar with the city.
“We all kind of put it together,” Jackson said, “so it was nice to see it come out.”
News and nuggets:
- Taylor Upshaw has scored an invitation to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl combine next month in San Antonio. The Braden River end played his first season of organized football this fall, recording a half sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. But at 6 feet, 5 inches and 245 pounds, Upshaw’s potential was tantalizing enough to make him one of 600 juniors nationwide invited to compete at the Alamodome from Jan. 5-7. The son of former Buccaneers first-round pick Regan Upshaw, the junior has already pulled in seven offers from Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, California, South Florida, Central Florida and Navy.
- Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tristan Hillerich pulled in his first Division I offer Monday. Valparaiso, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision, became the first to extend a scholarship offer to the Sarasota senior, who ran for 734 yards on 82 carries during the regular season. Hillerich, who also scored 10 touchdowns, finished in the Top 10 in the area in rushing yards this fall, while helping the Cougars reach the playoffs for the second straight season.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments