Team USA’s Mannequin Challenge celebration video after winning NIKE International Friendlies tops this week’s Numbers Game

Two marquee events wrapped up over the weekend, while the winter high school sports season picks up steam.
Whether it's the Eddie Herr International Junior Tennis Championships or the NIKE International Friendlies, we've got it covered.
There's also some high school digits to break down.
So kick back, relax and enjoy this week's Numbers Game to satiate your statistical appetite:
547
Likes, on Twitter, for the U.S. Soccer youth national team's celebration video doing the viral “Mannequin Challenge,” after winning the NIKE International Friendlies at the Lakewood Ranch Premier Sports Campus as of this writing Monday morning. It was the first time since 2013 that the U-17s won the event, and they did it by blasting Brazil 3-0 on Sunday. That meant the third title in the tournament since 2010, and the group's explosive attack was a key. Team USA averaged five goals per match, ripping off seven against Portugal and five against Turkey earlier in the week. The defense was sharp, too, conceding just two goals in three victories.
Goalkeeper Justin Garces was awarded the tournament's Golden Gloves award, while Ayo Akinola, Josh Sargent and Andrew Carleton combining on 12 Team USA goals with four apiece.
33
Percentage of last year's season goal tally for Saint Stephen's Jon Boyd in one match last week. The midfielder smashed in 15 goals and had 16 assists as a junior last season, but was given the chance to shine up front with the Falcons missing two forwards to illness last Tuesday. Boyd crafted a career-high five goals in an 8-0 blowout victory over Sarasota Christian. Boyd scored several goals outside of the SCS performance last week. Boyd bagged two goals last Monday against Southeast and added one on Friday against Tampa Catholic.
25.8
Average margin of victory for Lakewood Ranch's girls basketball team through eight games this season. The Mustangs are unbeaten and have a high-octane offense that is averaging 65.9 points per game. South Carolina-bound LaDazhia Williams (19.4 PPG) leads the way, while Lakewood Ranch has seen four different players — Emma Fazio, Williams (four times), Shauntavia Green (twice) and Kayla Bell — lead the team in scoring in games this season. Meanwhile, the defense is holding opponents to 40.1 PPG. The Mustangs face unbeaten Sarasota on Tuesday, before Palmetto (4-2) awaits on Wednesday in back-to-back district games.
10.5
Points per game for Southeast High's Charmaine Murray since her promotion from junior varsity to varsity girls basketball in the wake of Marlene Valcin's season-ending injury stemming from last Monday's car accident. Murray recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in last Thursday's 30-point victory over North Port. The Seminoles are 7-3 on the season and 2-1 without Valcin.
1
Sets IMG Academy's Miomir Kecmanovic dropped en route to winning the boys 18s singles title at the Eddie Herr International Junior Tennis Championships. The International Tennis Federation event proved to be Kecmanovic's own personal playground as he blasted past opponents with ease to the title on Sunday on the clay courts at IMG Academy.
The lone set he lost came in Saturday's semifinals against Turkey's Ergi Kirkin, and Sunday's coronation came against doubles partner Benjamin Sigouin, the tournament's No. 2 seed in singles. Kecmanovic lost just three games in the straight sets victory over Sigouin, who he claimed the doubles title with on Saturday.
