Miami Hurricanes to meet West Virginia in Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando

0:30 Team USA routs Turkey 5-1 in U-17 soccer Pause

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

1:31 Former New York Met Darryl Strawberry brings intense message to The Source Church

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'