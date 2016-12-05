Sports

December 5, 2016

Memphis to face Western Kentucky in Boca Raton Bowl

Memphis (8-4, American Athletic) vs Western Kentucky (10-3, Conference USA), Dec. 20, 7 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: QB Riley Ferguson, 3,326 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. WR Anthony Miller, 84 catches for 1,283 yards and 11 TDs.

Western Kentucky: WR Taywan Taylor had 89 catches for 1,586 yards and 16 scores, and has 40 career touchdown receptions.

NOTABLE

Memphis: The Tigers are bowling again in coach Mike Norvell’s first season after replacing Justin Fuente, now at Virginia Tech. Norvell is just the third coach in school history with a winning record in his first year.

Western Kentucky: The bowl berth is a reward for the Hilltoppers’ second consecutive 10-win season and second consecutive league title under coach Jeff Brohm.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: The Tigers will appear in their ninth bowl game, and their third in a row.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are bowling in South Florida for the second year in a row. They beat South Florida in the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl.

